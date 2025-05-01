Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Spooky Doorway, The Séance of Blake Manor

The Séance of Blake Manor Drops New Trailer With Demo

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for The Séance of Blake Manor, as the developers have released a free demo out on Steam

Article Summary The Séance of Blake Manor releases a brand-new gameplay trailer alongside a free demo on Steam.

Step into 1897 Ireland as Detective Ward, investigating Evelyn Deane’s disappearance in a haunted hotel.

Interview eccentric suspects, gather clues, and unravel Blake Manor’s dark supernatural secrets.

Time is critical—solve puzzles, explore forbidden areas, and race against the clock to save Evelyn.

Indie game developer Spooky Doorway and publisher Raw Fury have revealed a new trailer for The Séance of Blake Manor while launching a free demo. If you haven't seen the game before, this is a detective adventure title set in late 1800s Ireland, where you must solve the disappearance of a woman named Evelyn Deane at a remote hotel that is brimming with secrets. Enjoy the gameplay trailer here as the demo is available right now in Steam.

The Séance of Blake Manor

Halloween, 1897. A group of mystics from across the globe gather in the west of Ireland to rip open the veil between worlds and speak directly with the dead. 48 hours before the séance, Evelyn Deane goes missing. Detective Ward is summoned to find her and uncover the culprit before someone else disappears. But the manor and its residents have more than one secret to hide. Can Ward safely navigate the haunted corridors to save Miss Deane before it is too late?

As Detective Declan Ward, you'll interview and interrogate an eclectic group of suspects to learn more about their motivations and unearth any clues they may be hiding. Record the details in Declan's journal, then use your findings to uncover the truth about Blake Manor and the mysterious séance that has brought these unusual guests together. Arriving at Blake Manor just before Halloween, you'll soon learn something isn't quite right as unexplained phenomena torment you at every turn. Walking the halls, you'll learn of the centuries of tragedy that have befallen the manor and the sad stories of spirits suffering because of it. And somewhere in the midst of it all lie the mysterious whereabouts of Evelyn Dean.

Study the scenery, solve environmental clues and reach the forbidden areas of the hotel…and beyond. But be careful – each action and every lost minute counts the day down. Be in the right place at the right time to catch critical events pertinent to your investigation. And who knows what hidden secrets lie in wait once you've turned in for the night…

