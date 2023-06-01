The Season Of Hidden Gems Begins Today In Pokémon GO
The Season of Hidden Gems begins today in Pokémon GO. It will feature the debut of Carbink as well as a change-up in the Egg Pool.
The Season of Hidden Gems begins today in Pokémon GO. It will last until September 1st, 2023. Let's get into the details.
Here are the overarching details we can now announce for the Season of Hidden Gems in Pokémon GO:
- "Boosted damage for Trainers battling in Remote Raids" is no longer a bonus. Has it been taken away? No. Now, equal damage for both Remote Raiding and in-person Raiding is a standard, permanent feature.
- 2KM Eggs: Staryu, Magikarp, Igglybuff, Magby, Fomantis, Wimpod, Cleffa, Azuril, Larvesta.
- 5KM Eggs: Omanyte, Kabuto, Shuckle, Roggenrola, Mareanie, Machop, Tyrogue, Sableye, Chingling, Bronzor, Larvesta.
- 7KM Eggs: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Stunfisk, Hisuian Voltorb, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Ponyta, Hisuian Qwilfish, Alolan Vulpix, Galarian Slowpoke, Hisuian Sneasel, Galarian Zigzagoon, Hisuian Growlithe, Galarian Darumaka.
- 10KM Eggs: Mawile, Emolga, Bagon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrantrum, Amaura, Deino, Rockruff, Goomy, Jangmo-o, Larvesta.
- Bonuses:
- One extra Special Trade per day
- One extra Candy when trading
- Carbink will debut during the Season of Hidden Gems
The events for the first third of the Season of Hidden Gems has been fully announced.
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:
- June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions:
- Uxie in Asia-Pacific region
- Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India
- Azelf in the Americas and Greenland
- June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release
- June 29th – July 6th: Heatran
- Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release
The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, June 7th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions:
- Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny
- Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny
- Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny
- Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions:
- Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny
- Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny
- Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny
- Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny
- Wednesday,June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:
- June 1st – June 15th: Mega Swampert
- June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile
- June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut
- An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date
- Dataminers have seemingly leaked Mega Sableye for this date
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:
- June 3rd, 2023: Searching for Gold Research Day
- June 6th – 12th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week
- June 6th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour
- June 10th, 2023: Axew Community Day
- June 16th – 25th, 2023: Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover
- June 29th – July 2nd, 2023: Dark Flames event
- TBA: Carbink will be released at some point during the current Season of Hidden Gems
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:
- June 6th, 2023: Water Festival: Beach Week Spotlight Hour featuring Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher, and Crabrawler with triple XP for catching, all can be Shiny except Crabrawler.
- June 13th, 2023: Binacle with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny
- June 20th, 2023: Sunkern with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny
- June 27th, 2023: Doduo with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from June 1st 2023 until September 1st, 2023:
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy
- Sableye, can be Shiny
- Beldum, can be Shiny
- Audino, can be Shiny
