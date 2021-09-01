The Season Of Mischief Has Begun In Pokémon GO

A new Season arrives today in Pokémon GO. Starting September 1st at 10 AM local time, the Season of Discovery will switch over to the Season of Mischief. This Hoopa-themed season has some unique features, so let's get into the details of what trainers should expect to happen in-game today.

The Season of Mischief will roll out its details over time, with spawns switching over at the start of the event.

Near cities, Pokémon GO trainers will find Shuppet, Trubbish, and Gothita. Near more wooded areas, one can find Teddiursa, Shelmet, and Karrablast. Near mountainous areas, one can find Geodude, Rhyhorn, and Slugma. Near water, one can find Krabby, Horsea, and Mantine.

Spawns exclusive to the Northern Hemisphere include Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, and Autumn Deerling.

Spawns exclusive to the Southern Hemisphere include Clefairy, Roselia, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott (with the exception of this month's Community Day), Tympole, and Spring Deerling.

The official Pokémon GO blog elaborated on the description of the season:

You'll be able to access parts of this Season's Special Research story when certain events begin. The Special Research story will focus on discovering more about Hoopa and the strange occurrences happening throughout the Season, so stay tuned to follow along with the story. If you complete this Season's Special Research story, you'll gain access to a special event at the end of the Season that might have something to do with Hoopa! Hoopa can't be transferred to Pokémon HOME for now. For Trainers unable to play during this Season, Confined Hoopa may be available again in the future.

Part of the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO will be the longest Special Research in the history of the game. Titled "Misunderstood Mischief," this 16-part questline will feature pages that will be unlocked throughout the season. So far, we know about the first page, which goes a little something like this:

Page One of Sixteen

Make 10 Nice Throws: 1 Incense

Use an Incense: 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Psychic-type Pokémon: 10 Nanab Berries

REWARDS: Gothita, 1000 XP, 500 Stardust

The text for Page Two of Sixteen currently says: "Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon!" It is already announced that this page will be live this Sunday on Sunday, September 5th for the Hoopa's Arrival event which will bring across… well, you know, Hoopa's arrival in Pokémon GO.