The Seasons Change: Part 2 Event Surprises Pokémon GO Players

Niantic's current Pokémon GO event is filled with surprises. The Seasons Change: Part 2 debuted in-game yesterday, continuing last week's Autumn-themed event with some new features. Here's everything you need to know about this event.

The Seasons Change: Part 2 will run from Monday, October 12th at 1 PM to Monday, October 19th at 10 PM Pacific. There are certain features continuing from the previous event, including Vulpix spawns, Deerling spawns, and 1/4 Egg hatch distance, which many trainers found as a welcome surprise. Here's everything else:

Strange Eggs: A new 12KM Egg has debuted in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned for our full breakdown of what is inside, but these are collected exclusively from defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders.

In addition to some of the last event's spawns, Dark-type and Poison-type Pokémon are spawning with a specific focus on Houndour, Purrloin, Poochyena, Spinarak, Skorupi, Stunky, Nuzleaf, Croagunk, Sableye, and Gulpin.

New Special Research called "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development" which will lead to an encounter with Shadow Mewtwo. The comments said it was fake news, but hey, we told you so. Let's go.

New Shadow Pokémon from Grunts as well as the Team GO Rocket leaders.

Rocket balloons every three hours.

Two photobomb encounters in Pokémon GO Snapshots per day, with spawns such as Oddish, both Nidoran, and Vulpix available.

No new Shiny release except for the new Shadow Shiny Pokémon: Growlithe, Drowsee, and Omanyte.

Sandile, Vullaby, and Pawniard are now live in Pokémon GO.

For the new Shadow Pokémon available, take a look at our report before the official announcement. Do we have to say "we told you so" again? You can hit up Bleeding Cool for all of your Pokémon GO news and guides. Be sure not to miss our in-depth breakdowns of this event as well as battle guides coming to help trainers take on Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo's new teams.