Shadow Skarmory, Kabuto, & More Coming To Pokémon GO

Earlier this week, we reported that Shadow Mewtwo and a new kind of Egg dropped by Team GO Rocket, called "Strange Eggs," were arriving imminently in Pokémon GO. Now, there is reason to believe that new Shadow Pokémon including Skarmory, Kabuto, and more will be arriving in the game as well. Here's what was found.

The dataminers known as the PokéMiners discovered Shadow forms added for the following Pokémon added to the code in Niantic's latest update:

Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking

Hopip, Skiploom, Jumpluff

Teddiursa, Ursaring

Skarmory

Kabuto, Kabutops

Aipom, Ambipom

The final forms will also have angry red eyes, which… honestly, waiting to see a little evil Teddiursa or Jumpluff is going to be very, very difficult.

The release of new Shadows means far more than just a cool new Pokémon surrounded by purple smoke. These creatures now have something called a "Shadow Boost" which increases their Attack by twenty percent by lowering their Defense by the same. This makes Shadow Pokémon ideal attackers for raids, as they will unleash far more damage per second than their standard forms. They are often less ideal for PVP due to Great League and Ultra League prioritizing Defense and HP, but I wouldn't want to see what happens to my Grass-type Pokémon when a Shadow Skarmory shows up.

Now, while nothing has been confirmed, Bleeding Cool has a theory on when we believe these new Shadow Pokémon will be coming. With the next phase of Team GO Rocket activity set to introduce Strange Eggs, it sounds a lot like that fits with the mysterious event Niantic plans for next week. Here's what they wrote in a recent blog post:

"In some parts of the world, the leaves are turning red and the shadows are growing longer! With the transition from a hot summer to a cooler autumn in some places, it looks like there will be a few different Pokémon hatching from Eggs soon. You can look forward to that and other exciting changes from Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, October 19, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)."

Sounds like a week-long Team GO Rocket event in Pokémon GO to me.