The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure Adds Meliodas To The Roster

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure has a new udpate available right now, as the team have added Meliodas to the game's roster

Article Summary Meliodas joins The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure with new Wandering Swordsman skills and abilities

New Expedition mode lets players form parties, explore areas, and engage in intense PvP battles

777 Lucky Card Match Event offers jackpot-style rewards for a limited time in the revamped Draw Matching Event

Stage difficulty expanded to 18,000 and Derieri of Purity arrives as the latest Advent Battle Boss

Netmarble has released a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure this week, as they have added Meliodas to the game's roster of characters. The update brings in the usual array of content that you would expect, including Meliodas with a fresh look as Wandering Swordsman Meliodas. This particular version of the character comes with powerful VIT-attributed DPS skills, which you can acquire through the Rate Up Summon. You'll also have a new event to take part in, which we have more info about below.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Idle Adventure – Wandering Swordsman Meliodas

The update introduces a new game mode called Expedition. Players can form an Expedition Party and venture through various areas to claim valuable rewards. Additionally, players will be able to engage in PvP gameplay by attacking other players' Expedition Party and looting their spoils. This new content combines the best of both idle adventure and PvP mechanics. The popular Draw Matching Event has been revamped and will now feature the 777 Lucky Card Match Event for a limited time. Players who participate in the event will have the chance to experience a jackpot-like reward system that offers up to 777-fold rewards from a single card draw.

The Advent Battle Boss has been updated, where Monspeet of Reticence has been replaced with the powerful Derieri of Purity. Additionally, the update brings new stage expansions by extending difficulty levels up to 18,000 on both Normal and Nightmare modes, offering even greater challenges for players. Based on the global hit manga and anime 'The Seven Deadly Sins', the game welcomes players to an idle RPG world overflowing with epic adventures and fan-favorite characters from the franchise. Inspired by The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, the mobile RPG enjoyed by 60 million players around the globe, The Seven Deadly Sins: IDLE Adventure offers an enjoyable gameplay experience featuring a variety of content, an easy-to-play One-Tap Draw system, as well the opportunity to collect and nurture beloved characters.

