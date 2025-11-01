Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fortnite, the simpsons

The Simpsons Have Taken Over Fortnite In Latest Update

Fortnite has revealed more details about the new content coming from The Simpsons, as the TV show has taken over battle royale

Article Summary The Simpsons invade Fortnite with a Springfield Island, new Battle Royale modes, and classic characters.

Weekly Simpsons-themed shorts preview map and gameplay updates, available on Disney+ and Fortnite socials.

A new Springfield Battle Pass introduces Homer, Marge, Flanders outfits, and exclusive in-game Simpsons rewards.

Earn the Kang and Kodos Glider by linking your Epic and Disney accounts before February 28, 2026.

Epic Games released a new trailer and details about some epic new content coming to Fortnite, as The Simpsons are returning to battle royale. Arriving for the first time in the title, you'll see an array of new additions to the game, including the iconic family, friends and neighbors, and a very Simpsons-esque take on many of the iconics characters and locations from the game. We have the dev notes here with the latest trailer, as the content is now live.

Fortnite x The Simpsons

For the first time in over a decade, The Simpsons returns to the world of video games in Fortnite. The takeover leans on the cultural phenomenon of The Simpsons to bring longtime fans and a new generation together through familiar storytelling. Welcome to cel-shaded Springfield, with a month of gags, gadgets, and cross-platform content straight from the minds behind The Simpsons!

Fortnite Crashes into Springfield: Players drop into the 80-player Springfield Island, which features a fast-paced, back-to-basics Battle Royale experience. Each week brings new Simpsons-themed gameplay, shop offerings and more.

Players drop into the 80-player Springfield Island, which features a fast-paced, back-to-basics Battle Royale experience. Each week brings new Simpsons-themed gameplay, shop offerings and more. New Shorts Each Week: For a preview of each week's gameplay narrative and map updates, catch original animated The Simpsons shorts, co-produced by Gracie Films and Epic Games on Disney+ globally and on Fortnite social channels. The first drops today, and beginning November 10, a new short rolls out every Monday in November. When gameplay is live on Tuesdays, the shorts can also be found in-game in the Fortnite "Quests" tab.

For a preview of each week's gameplay narrative and map updates, catch original animated The Simpsons shorts, co-produced by Gracie Films and Epic Games on Disney+ globally and on Fortnite social channels. The first drops today, and beginning November 10, a new short rolls out every Monday in November. When gameplay is live on Tuesdays, the shorts can also be found in-game in the Fortnite "Quests" tab. The Springfield Battle Pass: Be one of Springfield's locals with the Springfield Battle Pass, which includes Outfits as premium rewards including Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick, and a Springfielder Peely.

Be one of Springfield's locals with the Springfield Battle Pass, which includes Outfits as premium rewards including Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick, and a Springfielder Peely. Account Linking: Nab the Kang and Kodos Glider by connecting an Epic and Disney account through Apps and Accounts before February 28, 2026 Eastern time.

Nab the Kang and Kodos Glider by connecting an Epic and Disney account through Apps and Accounts before February 28, 2026 Eastern time. Want More Simpsons?: Check out Simpsons gameplay in Delulu this weekend, and complete Challenges in the Rocket League x The Simpsons Limited Time Event to unlock in-game rewards straight from Springfield.

Check out Simpsons gameplay in Delulu this weekend, and complete Challenges in the Rocket League x The Simpsons Limited Time Event to unlock in-game rewards straight from Springfield. Tune-In: Fans can also catch a special nod to Fortnite on an all-new episode of The Simpsons November 2 on FOX, streaming next day on Hulu. Watch a first-of-its-kind global livestream on Disney+ of gamers playing Fortnite | The Simpsons from Stockholm Comic Con on November 2, with a replay available after the event.

