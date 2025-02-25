Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 Brings Back The Burglar In Free Update

An iconic chcracter from The Sims history is back, as The Burglar has returned to The Sims 4 as part of an all-new free update

Article Summary The Sims 4 brings back the Burglar in a free game update, rekindling a classic surprise for players.

Robin Banks, the new Burglar, invades homes at night, adding a fun challenge for your Sims.

Set up Burglar Alarms or rely on quick thinking for police action to keep your Sim's home safe.

Unique Sims interactions provide varied responses, from fighting back to spellcasting.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have announced a new free update for The Sims 4, as they are bringing back the iconic character of The Burglar. Not seen since The Sims 3, the character was a nuisance as they would break into your home while you were sleeping and steal your stuff unless you had a few ways to deter them. Now they're back as they they have been added to the base game this week. We have details from their latest blog for you here to give you the skinny on what this criminal does and how to stop them.

The Sims 4 – The Burglar

The infamous Robin Banks (yep, that's her name—we couldn't resist) only strikes at night, sneaking into your Sim's home while everyone is fast asleep (or even if they are awake!). Before you know it, she'll be grabbing whatever's valuable and making her escape. The Burglar can be arrested by the police if one of your Sims calls promptly. For those who want to play it safe, the Burglar Alarm is back too! Place one in your Sim's home for extra protection because the only way to guarantee the police get to the crime scene in time is by installing a Burglar Alarm. Handy Sims can upgrade the alarm to do all sorts of useful things: automatically call the police, reduce the chance of it breaking, or even zap the Burglar, forcing her to drop the stolen goods.

Prefer to handle the situation yourself? No problem—your Sims can take action whether it's waking up to call the cops (who may or may not catch the thief) or getting into a one-on-one fight, your Sims have options. Pro tip: Sims who've been hitting the gym have a better chance of winning those fights! Stopping the Burglar will feel unique depending on who's in the household. Special Sims bring even more exciting possibilities.

Have a dog? They'll chase the Burglar right out. (Requires: The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs Expansion Pack)

Werewolves can intimidate the Burglar into leaving. (Requires: The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack )

Spellcasters? They've got everything from confusion spells to full-on transformations. (Requires: The Sims 4 Realm of Magic Game Pack)

Servos can zap the Burglar into place with their defense matrix. (Requires: The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack)

Scientists can use the Freeze Ray to immobilize them. (Requires: The Sims 4 Get to Work Expansion Pack)

Vampires, of course, might take advantage of the situation for a quick warm-blooded snack before commanding the Burglar to leave. (Requires: The Sims 4 Vampires Game Pack)

Even Sims without superpowers have fun reactions. Teenagers might stop to take a selfie with the Burglar before bolting to safety. Talk about stealing the spotlight!

