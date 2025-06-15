Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Maxis, The Sims

The Sims 4 – Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack Announced

Would you like to become a fairy and live in a tree? You can in The Sims 4 with the next expansion pack, Enchanted by Nature

Article Summary The Sims 4: Enchanted by Nature expansion launches July 10, letting your Sims become magical fairies.

Choose between Harmonious or Discordant Fairy paths to aid or cause chaos in the world of The Sims 4.

Fairies gain powers like nurturing plants, mood manipulation, and must absorb emotions to survive.

Customize Fairies with wings, glowing tattoos, and unique traits, plus enjoy magical Fairy Dust fun!

Electronic Arts and Maxis revealed the finer details to the next expansion pack for The Sims 4, as players will soon experience the Enchanted by Nature pack. The short version of this pack is that you will be given a chance to become one with nature, as you'll become a fairy (or maybe just live among them) with your own world to transform. We have a snippet of info from their latest blog below, as the pack will go live on July 10 for $40.

The Sims 4 – Enchanted by Nature

Mother Nature has a fairy interesting proposition, should you choose to accept it. With her guidance, Sims can become the Fairy they were destined to be, and once they complete their transformation, they'll have the choice to flutter down two fairy different paths. There's the Harmonious Fairy, a benevolent winged helper who wants to aide other living things find health and balance; and the Discordant Fairy, a flying mischief-maker that enjoys stirring up a little chaos and making everyday life harder for the Sims around them. The Fairy Path is yours to fly — with wings to match.

Fairies can develop abilities that let them nurture plants, manipulate objects, change the moods of others, and more. But be wary of Emotional Starvation. Rather than living off food, Fairies absorb emotions to survive, either directly from other Sims or from bottled Emotion Potions. Failure to do so may welcome their untimely demise.

You'll be able to customize your Fairy look to your own Fairy liking with an extensive array of wings, skin tones, ears, teeth, head accessories, glowing tattoos and more. Fairies can even use their Fairy charm to deliver a special WooHoo! Don't worry non-Fairy Sims, you can also have some magical fun with Fairy Dust, using it to enchant plants, bring Gnomes to life, and more. So, whether your Fairy Sim chooses to sow wonder or spark chaos, or you're a Sim with fairy interesting neighbors, it's just the beginning of your fairytale.

