The Sims 4 Reveals More From The Growing Together Expansion Pack Check out the latest trailer for The Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack, as we get a better look at the options available.

Electronic Arts and Maxis decided t show off a little more content this week for The Sims 4's new Growing Together Expansion Pack on the way. The latest trailer highlights a number of options that you wouldn't have had before as they take a closer look at the test family they've called the Michaelsons. This particular family resides in San Sequoia's picturesque neighborhood of Hopewell Hills, which will be available as an option to have your characters live in, as they navigate some of the new challenging and interesting Family Dynamics that have been introduced. Get a glimpse into the interactions as the grandparent pop in to meet their newest grandchild, Orion, and see how their latest interactions work together as they both get along and find conflict. What you end up doing as a family with this is up to you. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game will receive the pack on March 16th, 2023.

"Family is at the center of a lot of the choices and milestones your Sim will be faced with in The Sims 4: Growing Together Expansion Pack. For example – will they let their parents move in with them? Saying 'no' will impact those relationships, and saying 'yes' could make life at home a lot more complicated. What if your Sim's parents don't get along with their partner? For you, the choice might be whether you want to keep the peace or stir up some drama. New relationships are getting more dynamic too. If your Sim goes out to meet new people, they might find someone they instantly like who they could be friends with for life. Or they could meet a lifelong enemy. Social chemistry will make some Sims click, and some Sims clash, and how they navigate these feelings is up to you."