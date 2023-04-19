The Sims 4 Reveals Two New Kits Coming April 20th The Sims 4 revealed the Greenhouse Haven and Basement Treasures Kits, both set for release this Thursday, April 20th.

Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed two new kits coming to The Sims 4, both of which are set to release on April 20th. The two kits are the Greenhouse Haven Kit and Basement Treasures Kit, which will provide players with different chances to expand what their Sims do with some well-loved spaces that are either filled with everything you could want for a garden or packed with all of the useless junk you keep downstairs but don't have the heart to get rid of. We got info on both of them below, which we're sure will both sell for $10 each.

Greenhouse Haven Kit

Sims can weave their way through a cluttered greenhouse or relax alone amongst the foliage with The Sims 4 Greenhouse Haven Kit, which has something for every Sim with or without a green thumb in this new, dedicated gardening space. With beautiful glass pane windows and doors that fit together seamlessly, Sims can design the greenhouse of their dreams, decorating their space with a plethora of gardening objects, including starter seedlings, stacks of pots, a planting table, hanging flower baskets and much more.

Basement Treasures Kit

The Sims 4 Basement Treasures Kit encourages Sims to create the classic hand-me-down basement room, challenging Sims to deviate from the pristine and embrace the imperfect with grungy and aged decor. From Grandma's old, worn furniture to thrifting finds, every piece has a story and potential for new life. From stains to soils and everyday wear and tear, there is comfort in the flawed, passed down and lived in. Life is for living – and Sims can walk down memory lane with a milk crate of vinyl records, old trophies and family photos, worn trunks and more. Items like an older model TV (still functional but not in its prime) and dusty trinkets add to the grungy space, with these lived-in items creating a comfortable basement.