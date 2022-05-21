The Sims 4 Unveils Moonlight Chic Kit & Little Campers Kit

Electronic Arts revealed two new additions coming to The Sims 4 as players will be able to get the Moonlight Chic Kit and the Little Campers Kit. Each one offers a little something different for the game as the first will give you options that you need to look snazzy for a night out with friends, no matter what activity you plan on doing. Meanwhile, the latter will offer the kids something to do outside as you have an evening of fun with multiple options. Both of which will be purchasable on all platforms for $5 each when they go live on May 26th, 2022.

With The Sims 4 Moonlight Chic Kit Simmers can discover new styles and dress up for an evening to remember in the City of Love! Inspired by Parisian creator Paola Locatelli and the youthful fashions of today, these new looks are perfect for all the experiences a Sim will encounter during a night out on the town. Players can swoon over the color, flow and modern style of new clothing items which are perfect for dates, and may even break some hearts. This timeless collection will help Simmers draw inspiration from classic Parisian styles to create their own modern individualized fashion sense. Players can help their Sim find that spark with fashions built to last – even if the romance doesn't – through slinky dresses, flowing shirts and smart jackets, all of which can be styled with sneakers for casual fun or dressed up with some silk and sparkles for a romantic date.

The Sims 4 Little Campers Kit encourages Sims to explore and enjoy the great outdoors with cozy, crafty backyard camping gear. Sims can play games outside in the safety of their DIY blanket fort, with a collection that offers everything a family needs for a night of creative fun! Kids will take over the backyard with cute furniture, playful camping gear and an abundance of toys! Children can roast marshmallows with their stuffed sasquatch pal in the glow of a million string lights while they create childhood memories that will last a lifetime. Kids can also get crafty with the DIY aesthetic and toys, creating blanket forts that resemble a car or a rocketship, and even operate an outdoor projector made out of a bedsheet and other household items for continued fun.