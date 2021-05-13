The Sims 4 Will Release The Courtyard Oasis Kit Next Week

Electronic Arts have released info on a brand new kit coming to The Sims 4 as players can experience the Courtyard Oasis. Technically, players have known about this kit for a while now as it was leaked a week ago through it being posted on a couple of websites in advance before being deleted from their shops. We're guessing either it was planned to be revealed earlier or just a mistake that happened to take place in three places at once. The content will be giving you more outdoor decorations that have a few specific themes behind them. Here's a rundown of what's in store for you from the developers.

Curated for Simmers who want to design a serene and stylish oasis at the center of their homes, The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit uses vibrant and harmonious pieces inspired by the Riads of Morocco. Courtyard Oasis offers even more ways for players to express their creativity and design opulent spaces with traditional filigree designs, vibrant colors and intricate tile patterns. Build a dreamy courtyard for Sims to lounge in with colorful fountains, ornate furniture, resplendent textiles and lush, tropical plants. Simmers can also incorporate elegant columns, majestic archways and beautifully latticed wooden windows to their homes.

Like many kits before it, you can see the team went to great lengths to make sure this was as accurate a depiction of these patterns and items to not just match the real world but to fit perfectly into that of The Sims 4. As to when you can actually get your hands on it, the Courtyard Oasis Kit will be available on May 18th at 10am PT on PC and Mac via Origin and Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.