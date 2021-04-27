The Six Invitational Is Rescheduled For May 11th In Paris
Ubisoft announced this morning that the Six Invitational 2021 will finally happen, as it has been rescheduled to May 11th in Paris. The Rainbow Six Siege esports event was originally postponed from happening due to France shutting the country down again due to the pandemic, as cases started going on the rise again. Organizers had to postpone the event, even though it would just be players and crew attending the tournament and were looking for a new solution somewhere down the road. It looks like they finally found one as it appears everything will still happen as scheduled, only now with a new line of dates. We have more info on what to expect below as we now wait to see what the broadcast schedule and setup will be like without a live audience.
Following approval from the French Government and local authorities, Brazilian teams will be authorized to join the competition in France, following additional safety measures. Due to mitigating circumstances Wildcard Gaming will not be competing at the Six Invitational. To ensure everyone's safety, the event will be held without any live audience and all participants will follow strict sanitary measures. The competition will gather 19 teams from all Rainbow Six Esports regions, in a LAN environment following strict sanitary measures, with no audience on site.
- May 11th – 16th: Group Stage.
- May 19th – 23rd: Playoffs, broadcast from the Palais Brongniart, a historical venue at the very heart of Paris, France.
With the well-being of pro players, staff and partners as the main priority, Ubisoft continues to work with partner organizer Live Nation, health and safety agency ACEPS, medical agency ISMA and the French Government to develop a controlled, safe and competitive offline environment throughout the entire event, in line with the guidelines of the health organizations and local authorities. Any changes to the ongoing situation are being monitored to ensure appropriate actions are taken.