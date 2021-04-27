The Six Invitational Is Rescheduled For May 11th In Paris

Ubisoft announced this morning that the Six Invitational 2021 will finally happen, as it has been rescheduled to May 11th in Paris. The Rainbow Six Siege esports event was originally postponed from happening due to France shutting the country down again due to the pandemic, as cases started going on the rise again. Organizers had to postpone the event, even though it would just be players and crew attending the tournament and were looking for a new solution somewhere down the road. It looks like they finally found one as it appears everything will still happen as scheduled, only now with a new line of dates. We have more info on what to expect below as we now wait to see what the broadcast schedule and setup will be like without a live audience.