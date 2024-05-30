Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bolt Blaster Games, The Spell Brigade

The Spell Brigade Confirms Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

The Spell Brigade has been annoucned for PC via Steam, as it will have a free demo in a couple of weeks for Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Bolt Blaster Games releases The Spell Brigade demo for Steam Next Fest.

Free co-op survival action for 1-4 players with magical team objectives.

Features friendly fire: wizards must use spells without harming allies.

Unique dynamic spell system allows endless ways to combine powers.

Indie game developer and publisher Bolt Blaster Games has confirmed that The Spell Brigade will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest. This particular game is an online co-op survivors-like title designed for 1-4 players where you'll team up with fellow wizard friends to slay hordes of dark creatures that are closing in on you. Aside from obviously keeping them at bay, you'll need to complete team-based objectives to unlock new upgrades and create overpowered spells that work together as an onslaught. What's more, the added twist to this is that there's friendly fire, so you can't be too careless with your choices. The demo will be live from June 10-17.

The Spell Brigade

The Spell Brigade combines the survivors-like gameplay you love with good old multiplayer madness. Fight thousands of weird monsters together. Complete missions and upgrade spells together. Survive together! Taking on entire armies is risky business. Assemble your Brigade and walk this mystical warpath together. Fighting as a team has many perks, but you will inevitably step on each other's toes. But fear not! Even the most unfortunate, gruesome of deaths can be remedied through the power of sorcery and friendship!

Survivors-like Gameplay with Multiplayer Madness: Enjoy the thrill of fighting thousands of weird monsters together. Complete missions and upgrade spells as a team. Survive together!

Enjoy the thrill of fighting thousands of weird monsters together. Complete missions and upgrade spells as a team. Survive together! Team-Based Combat: Assemble your Brigade and traverse the mystical warpath together. Experience the benefits of fighting as a team, even if it means occasionally stepping on each other's toes. Fear not, as even the most unfortunate deaths can be remedied through the power of sorcery and friendship.

Assemble your Brigade and traverse the mystical warpath together. Experience the benefits of fighting as a team, even if it means occasionally stepping on each other's toes. Fear not, as even the most unfortunate deaths can be remedied through the power of sorcery and friendship. Dynamic Spell System: Find, upgrade, and combine your spells with powerful elements. The game ensures that no two builds are ever the same, and with multiple wizards in your squad, the potential for pure, unhinged chaos is endless!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!