The Stanley Parable – Ultra Deluxe Edition Revealed

Those of you who really love The Stanley Parable will be able to get the Ultra Deluxe Edition, courtesy of iam8bit, coming this July.

Indie game developer Crows Crows Crows have partnered up with iam8but to bring The Stanley Parable – Ultra Deluxe Edition to retail this Summer. This is basically the end-all-be-all for the game that never ends and has too many choices for the ending to calculate, as you'll be able to get a physical copy on Switch or PS5, along with posters, a figure, a button, a cassette tape, a vinyl collection of the soundtrack, posters, and more. We have the finer details for you below as this will come to retail on July 19, 2024.

The Stanley Parable – Ultra Deluxe Edition

The Stanley Parable – Ultra Deluxe Edition is a first-person exploration game. It is an expanded re-imagining of the critically acclaimed, award-winning indie game The Stanley Parable from 2013. When a simple-minded individual named Stanley discovers that the co-workers in his office have mysteriously vanished, he sets off to find answers. You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will make a choice, and you will have your choices taken from you. The game will end; the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. You are not here to win. The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you.

The iam8bit Collector's Edition is an elite collection featuring exclusive cover art by Fatih Oztürk. Including The Stanley Parable: Reassurance Bucket Manual, several "Official Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe Merchandise" stickers AND a 5" PVC Stanley figurine (also known as Figleys, Stanlurines, Mini-Stans, Stanley-Figs, Figlureanlurines, Figanleys, Stiggley-Wiggleys)- this collection is not for the mundane fan. For the ultimate ticket to a new world of productivity, fans are in luck with The Stanley Parable CopyConductor 980 TX Instructional Audio Tape. A CopyConductor 980 TX Instructional Tape on #ffffff Cassette, this efficient machine possesses two sides of instructional audio, occasionally interrupted by new music, remixes, and bonus audio content by Kevan Brighting, Tom Schley, and William Pugh.

The Stanley Parable 2xLP is an eclectic collection of the very best songs from the hallmark indie title, spread across two discs and pressed recycled black vinyl. Featuring extraordinary music from The Blake Robinson Synthetic Orchestra, Yiannis Ioannides, Christiaan Bakker, and Tom Schley. Experience a mix of whimsical orchestral tunes, surprisingly tense ambient sounds, and heroically inspiring themes, sure to stir something deep within the formerly settled soul. Boasting brilliant album art by Dominik Johann and additional album art by William Pugh featuring a loving tribute to Stanley's possibly traitorous sole companion, The Reassurance Bucket. Reassured fans who purchase the 2xLP will also receive a treat of (3) 18×24 motivational posters.

