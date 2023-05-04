The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Tech Test Details Gun Interactive have revealed new details about the technical test they'll hold at the end of the month for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Gun Interactive has dropped new details to their next phase of releasing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as we now know more about the technical test. The test will begin on Thursday, May 25th, and run all the way until midnight on Monday, May 29th. Those looking to take part in the test will only be able to do so on PC via Steam PC, with details for joining can be found on Gun Interactive Community Hub. We got some of the details for you below about what you'll be able to do during that time.

"The Technical Test for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an invitation to the gaming community from Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham to collaborate in the game's finishing stages in advance of its August 18th launch. The purpose of this event is to document the technical performance and capabilities of the latest playable build for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, not to preview the finished product. As the Gun team notes in its Community Hub post, 'A Tech Test differs from a Beta in that the Technical Test is more focused on stress testing the game and backend services, allowing our team to adjust server load and make any adjustments prior to launch.'"

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre takes place in the months leading up to the events of the original 1974 film, and features authentic recreations of the locations, characters, and imagery of the source material. Players control either the Victims or members of the Slaughter Family—including the infamous Leatherface—in a vicious game of 3v4 cat-and-mouse that takes the tension and suspense of the film and repurposes it into thrilling, competitive action. The Victims and the Slaughter Family must both utilize their unique abilities to come out on top, as the former use stealth and smarts to escape their fearsome tormentors, while each member of the Slaughter Family wields brutal and murderous attacks to hunt their prey."