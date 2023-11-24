Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fool's Theory, The Thaumaturge

The Thaumaturge Has Been Pushed To February 2024

Originally set to be released in early December, 11 Bit Studios have pushed back The Thaumaturge to come out in mid-February.

Article Summary The Thaumaturge release delayed until February 20, 2024, by Fool's Theory.

Set in 1905 Warsaw, the game offers a rich, historical RPG experience.

Players can shape the story, develop characters, and engage in unique combat.

Manipulate characters and tame Salutors to change the game’s world.

Indie game developer Fool's Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios confirmed they have pushed back the release of The Thaumaturge to next year. The game was originally set to be released on December 5, but the team decided they needed extra time to polish the game and make it ready for release, so now they are aiming for February 20, 2024. We'll see if any more changes come down the pipeline, but for now, we'll need to wait an extra ten weeks to see it come out.

"The year is 1905. Warsaw lives under the yoke of imperial Russian tsardom. Its inhabitants constitute a diverse group of different ancestries, views, and beliefs with often conflicting interests: Russian soldiers, Jewish merchants, Polish townspeople, and more. Despite the circumstances, the city is a buzzing metropolis, where one can attend a breathtaking party with the high society, and later get robbed in one of the dark alleys of the Praga district. A city of great hopes and dreams on one hand and dark desires on the other. In this world, a force that cannot be ignored are Thaumaturges – individuals versed in taming spirit-like beings called Salutors, used for manipulation of the temperaments and affinities of other people and even ultimately in combat. The devil is in the detail – only Thaumaturges are fully aware of the Salutors' nature and only they can perceive them in their true essence. Their capability to influence others significantly and demonstrably increases their ability to change the surrounding world – however, Thaumaturgy is a power that should be used with caution."

Shape Your Story – as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath.

– as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath. Develop Your Character – creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways.

– creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways. Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors.

and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors. Influence and manipulate the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking.

the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking. Tame the power of Salutors – use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees.

– use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees. See the world that's inevitably gone – explore the uncommon, heavily researched historical period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story.

