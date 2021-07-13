The Three Little Wolves Up For Preorder By Renegade Game Studios

Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop game designers well-known for their games Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals and Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid, have in collaboration with Oni Press and designers and artists Poki Chen & Smoox Chen, created their new card game, The Three Little Wolves! The game is now available for preorder on Renegade Game Studios' web store, with an anticipated release date of October later this year.

In this card game by Renegade Game Studios and Oni Press, according to the press release put out by Renegade Game Studios:

You play as a family of wolves, aiming to build one to three of the tallest houses in the city by adding additional floors and basement levels. During your turn, you may play one card to increase the size of one of your houses or discard one card to send one of your wolf tokens to hide in another player's house. Finding the right time to send out your wolves is key. Too early and you risk putting your faith in the wrong building. Too late and you may find all the tall houses claimed by other wolves! At the end of the game, the pigs will demolish the smallest house of each color, and you'll lose points for any wolves inside.

The Three Little Wolves is intended for two to four players of ages 8 and up. The game should feasibly take around 20 minutes to conduct. According to the description on Renegade Game Studios' web store page, the key features for this game include the following:

Compete as a family of wolves, aiming to build the tallest houses in the city

Claim additional points by sneaking your wolf into another player's house

Fast-playing and ideal for consecutive play throughs

Features charming art in this re-construction of a storybook classic

If you are interested in getting ahold of this game, preorders are currently available on the web store of Renegade Game Studios. What do you think about the concept of The Three Little Wolves? Does it hold up as a humorous game premise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!