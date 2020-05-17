The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Soundtrack Has Been Revealed

Prepare to dust off your boombox and get your CD cleaning kit ready, as we now know the full soundtrack to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. Those of us who played this game for hours know that the soundtrack is about as much of a character in the game as the ones you play as and against. Hours upon hours of trying to perfect tricks and get the highest score possible with the music on a constant loop in the background. Now we know what the soundtrack will be as Activison released the full tracklist on Spotify, and we have the full list for you here.

Dead Kennedys – "Police Truck"

Goldfinger – "Superman"

Primus – "Jerry Was A Race Car Driver"

The Suicide Machines – "New Girl"

The Ernies – "Here and Now"

The Vandals – "Euro-Barge"

Papa Roach – "Blood Brothers"

Rage Against The Machine – "Guerrilla Radio"

Naughty By Nature – "Pin The Tail On The Donkey"

Bad Religion – "You"

Powerman 5000 – "When Worlds Collide"

Millencolin – "No Cigar"

Dub Pistols – "Cyclone"

Lagwagon – "May 16"

Styles Of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos – "Subculture"

Consumed – "Heavy Metal Winner"

Fu Manchu – "Evil Eye"

Swingin' Utters – "Five Lessons Learned"

As you can see, this is basically a kind of greatest hits package of punk and alternative rock from the late-'80s to the mid-'90s. No word yet as to whether or not they're going to sell it or just have it available on Spotify for the future. Regardless, it's pretty cool to know that this is what we'll be gaming to in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. With any luck, this is just the first volume of music and the company is currently seeking out a second round. Until then, at least we got some music to listen to as we slowly wait for the game to be released in the Fall on September 4th, 2020, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.