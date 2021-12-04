The Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Will Return On December 6th

Twitch revealed this week that in the middle of college football having several championship games, they were bringing back the Doritos Bowl. Twitch Rivals will kick the event off on December 6th as four creators (Swagg, itsHafu, lolTyler1, and iiTzTimmy) will bring together their own teams of 20 players together for a bit of fun and competition. Five games in total will be played throughout the day starting at 9am PT, as they will battle it out in Call of Duty: Warzone, Hearthstone, League of Legends, Golf With Your Friends, and one final mystery game that won't be revealed until the day of the competition. Aside from pride and a trophy, everyone will be playing for a $175k prize pool. You can read what all the captains have to say below prior to the event.

"I'm thrilled to be a Doritos Bowl captain, and it's great to see iconic and revolutionary brands in the gaming space, like Doritos, supporting and empowering female gamers to take their gameplay to another level. I had so much fun hosting my community tournaments through the Doritos Disruptor Series and can't wait for the stacked day of different gameplay that Doritos Bowl will bring. It's sure to be an event fans won't want to miss!" – Rumay 'itsHafu' Wang

"Team play is such a huge element of League of Legends, and the Doritos Bowl is the ultimate combination of team play as we take on five different games in one day! You really have to make sure you have depth and trust in the people you select for your team. I know I'm bringing a stacked team to this year's Doritos Bowl! Get ready for some epic play – because Doritos Bowl is BACK!" – Tyler 'lolTyler1' Steinkamp

"Not everyone gets selected to take part in something as legendary as the Doritos Bowl, and to be named a captain is an honor. Doritos Disruptor Series was awesome to get to engage with the community, and I can't wait to go head-to-head with people like Swagg and Tyler who I don't get to go compete with every day in such a unique tournament. There's no doubt the Doritos Bowl will keep me – and the fans – on their toes." – Timmy 'iiTzTimmy' An

"I was so excited when I heard Doritos would be hosting the Doritos Bowl again this year on Twitch Rivals, and even more hyped to be selected as one of the four captains. I like to think my past experiences gives me an advantage against the other teams, and I'm looking forward to schooling the rest of the captains with the team I've built to win Bowl this year." – Kris 'Swagg' Lamberson