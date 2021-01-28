The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Ten

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Deerling, Sawsbuck: Deerling's standard, non-Shiny form has four different variants, with one for each season. The same is true for its evolution of Sawsbuck. Each of these forms has a Shiny version, giving this line eight total Shinies that Living Dex collectors will have to go after. These are very subtle but pretty Shinies, with Deerling in all four of its forms taking on a pink hue when it is Shiny. For Sawsbuck, rather than pink its brown fur becomes a bit more amber-toned. When Shiny Deerling goes live in Pokémon GO, it'll likely be the pinkness of the flower on its head that gives it away more than anything else. While some subtle Shinies are boring, this one is at least a very nice-looking change.

Foongus, Amoongus: Well, this is a brilliant idea for a Shiny if there ever was one. The standard Foongus and Amoongus have red and white colors, as they are meant to look like a Poké Ball that has fallen on the ground. The Shiny? It replicates the white and blue/slightly purple color of the Great Ball for this sparkly upgrade. If only this were a three-stage evolutionary line so that we could get a black and yellow version of this fungus-inspired Pokémon to represent the Ultra Ball. Still, even with just these two, it's fun to see the Poké Ball joke continued here with the Shiny version of Foongus and Amoongus.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on the unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned!