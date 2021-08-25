These Are The Alternate Eeveelution V in Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies

This coming Friday, August 27th, is the wide release of the latest Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. However, starting today, tournament-official game stores can begin selling booster boxes, booster packs, and Elite Trainer Boxes of this Eevee and Dragon-themed set. To celebrate this exciting release, let's take a look at the Alternate Art Eeveelutions that appear as Pokémon-V in the set.

These are the Eeeveelutions who will get Alternate Art Pokémon-V cards in Evolving Skies. These cards are all pictured above. They are:

Leafeon V Alternate Art

Glaceon V Full Art

Espeon V Full Art

Umbreon V Full Art

Sylveon V Full Art

The Alternate Arts of Evolving Skies are some of the biggest chase cards not only of this year but of the entire Sword & Shield era. When we look back on this time in the Pokémon TCG, it will be characterized as a major Alternate Art craze so much more even than the end of the Sun & Moon era which debuted this style of card. These are simply some of the most beautiful cards ever released and this is only the Eeveelution Vs. There are also Alternate Art Vs featuring Dragonite, Medicham, Duraludon, Noivern, and Rayquaza. That's not even getting into the Eeveelution VMAX Alternate Arts, which we'll get into in a future piece.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG summarized Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies:

Feel the power of the shifting winds, and brace for an epic storm as mighty Dragon-type Pokémon make their triumphant return! Rayquaza VMAX leads the surge from on high, and Duraludon VMAX towers above the land in its Gigantamax form, joined by Dragonite V, Noivern V, and more. As the clouds part, Eevee's Evolutions appear in a full rainbow of Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX to signal a bright new day in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies!

Read more about Evolving Skies and all of the amazing cards within right here.