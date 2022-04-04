These Are The New Shadow Shinies In Pokémon GO For April 2022

The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event has introduced new Shadow Pokémon, new Shiny Shadow Pokémon, and a new Shadow Legendary in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details regarding what is available and where it can be encountered

New Shiny Shadow Pokémon : Shiny Shadows can be encountered by battling the Team GO Rocket Leaders Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo. (Note that when Jessie and James are available, their Pokémon can be Shiny Shadows as well. There have also been instances of Grunts mistakenly offering Shiny Shadows while Niantic was working on shifting the Leader teams, but that is not meant to be.) One of the main features of the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Event in Pokémon GO is the introduction of two new Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. Here is who has which Pokémon: Arlo: Shadow Exeggcute which can be Shiny for the first time. Cliff: Shadow Cubone which can be Shiny for the first time. Sierra: Shiny Drowzee which is a returning Shiny Shadow Pokémon.

: Shiny Shadows can be encountered by battling the Team GO Rocket Leaders Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo. (Note that when Jessie and James are available, their Pokémon can be Shiny Shadows as well. There have also been instances of Grunts mistakenly offering Shiny Shadows while Niantic was working on shifting the Leader teams, but that is not meant to be.) One of the main features of the All-Hands Rocket Retreat Event in Pokémon GO is the introduction of two new Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. Here is who has which Pokémon: New Legendary Shadow Pokémon: The Team GO Rocket Giovanni now uses Latias, which can be encountered and caught after defeating him. To encounter Giovanni, you must earn a Super Rocket Radar and turn it on. This can be earned by completing the Silent Schemes Special Research which went live in Pokémon GO on Sunday, April 3rd at 12 AM local time. If you look for Giovanni at PokéStops, you may encounter decoys even while the Super Rocket Radar is turned on. However, if you have the Super Rocket Radar turned on and wait for the Team GO Rocket balloon, the very next balloon to arrive will be a guaranteed Giovanni battle.

The Team GO Rocket Giovanni now uses Latias, which can be encountered and caught after defeating him. To encounter Giovanni, you must earn a Super Rocket Radar and turn it on. This can be earned by completing the Silent Schemes Special Research which went live in Pokémon GO on Sunday, April 3rd at 12 AM local time. If you look for Giovanni at PokéStops, you may encounter decoys even while the Super Rocket Radar is turned on. However, if you have the Super Rocket Radar turned on and wait for the Team GO Rocket balloon, the very next balloon to arrive will be a guaranteed Giovanni battle. New Shadow Pokémon: Team GO Rocket Grunts have entirely new Shadows in their roster including Shadow Alolan Rattata, Shadow Alolan Sandshrew, Shadow Alolan Exeggutor, Shadow Sudowoodo, Shadow Girafarig, and Shadow Numel.