These Are the Shinies Coming In Pokémon GO Fashion Week 2021

After a relatively quiet launch to the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO, next week's Fashion Week 2021 event will introduce a new Shiny, introduce new costumed Pokémon that can be Shiny, and bring back costumed Pokémon from past events. Let's take a look at what will be available.

Here's what Niantic announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, or Shiny Blitzle—all wearing fashionable costumes! You may encounter Shiny Blitzle without a costume after Fashion Week has concluded, but you won't see Blitzle in the wild very often.

While the above is all that was confirmed, we can use past events and the event's image to take an educated guess at the specifics of these offerings:

Shiny Costumed Butterfree: This is a new release. The event image shows Butterfree wearing a black and white checkered bow, which is likely what will be featured during Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO. Butterfree will appear in the wild as well as three-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Smoochum: This will likely be the previously-released Smoochum with a bow in its hair. It can be found in 7KM Gift Eggs.

Shiny Costumed Kirlia: This will likely be the previously released Kirlia with a top hat. It can be found in the wild and three-star raids. Note that there was controversy over Top Hat Kirlia during Fashion Week 2020. Niantic had never released a non-Shiny-capable costumed Pokémon before and failed to specify whether or not Kirlia could be Shiny. This led to players assuming it could, but no reports of Shiny Kirlia came in all event and Niantic never offered comment. This is now the first time they have specifically said that this Pokémon could be Shiny.

Shiny Costumed Shinx: This will likely be the previously-released Shinx with a top hat. It can be found in 7KM Gift Eggs and one-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Sneasel: This is a new release. The event image shows Sneasel wearing fashionable glasses and beanie, which is likely what will be featured during Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO. Sneasel will appear in one-star raids.

Shiny Costumed Croagunk: This will likely be the previously-released Croagunk with a backwards cap. It can be found in the wild.

Shiny Costumed Blitzle: This is a new release. The event image shows Blitzel wearing a black, blue, and yellow collar, which is likely what will be featured during Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon GO. Butterfree will appear in the wild.

Shiny Blitzle: Blitzle without a costume will be Shiny-capable after Fashion Week 2021 concludes. It will be featured in the wild as a rare spawn.