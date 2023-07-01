Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, rufflet, Season of Hidden Gems

These Are The Spotlight Hours For July 2023 In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced a slate of exciting Spotlight Hours for July 2023 in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at all the spotlights & bonuses.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 4th, 2023: Rufflet with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

This is the first Spotlight Hour of the month, and it's a good one. Rufflet appears more in the wild now but was once quite a rare Pokémon. This may be the best chance we have at catching Rufflet in the history of the game. Be sure to drop two Star Pieces to take advantage of the increased Stardust.

July 11th, 2023: Wailmer with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Wailmer has a great Shiny, but was a common spawn for a very long time. This could help newer players who are grinding for Wailmer Candy to pull off the intense task of evolving up a Wailord. Drop Lucky Eggs to rake in even more extra XP during the hour.

July 18th, 2023: Rhyhorn with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Rhyhorn is a terrific Pokémon to pair with the double Candy bonus, because its ultimate evolution of Rhyperior is quite a useful Pokémon that shows up on many, many top counters in Raid Guides. No extra items are needed to cash in on this bonus.

July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Yungoos is an abundantly common species, so if you have to sit one week out, this could be the one.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 1st – July 2nd: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend July 6th – July 12th: 7th Anniversary Party

7th Anniversary Party July 9th: Community Day Classic: Squirtle

Community Day Classic: Squirtle July 15th – July 16th: Catching Some Z's

Catching Some Z's July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

