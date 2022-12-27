Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street Receives New Year's Update

3R Games are capping off the end of 2022 by releasing a brand new update for Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street, which has some new features. One of the biggest, as you can see from the image below, is that there's new night and day modes that change what exactly you'll be able to get away with and how you'll need to plan your jobs accordingly. Neither has an advantage nor are you at a disadvantage; they just come with their own set of issues. We have the dev notes for you below along with the latest trailer showing off Update #7.

"3R Games developer is further building on the previous update where car disassembly was introduced and now introduces a new Junkyard area, a place where the players can now sell disassembled car parts. Now the players have the possibility to customize their own car as they see fit, which provides some personalization features in the game. Last but not least, a new car has been added to the disassembling mini-game and a trampoline item which many players will enjoy having a go at, building on the interactiveness of the game."

"Major graphics update is coming to Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street that will provide a clear split between daytime and nighttime as well as improved shaders to improve player experience. Furthermore, a new 3D sound system will be implemented that will allow better recon of nearby NPCs, improving the stealthiness of the player while scavenging the neighborhood for loot. This will be further complemented by a simplified "Quality of Life" update that improves scanning NPCs routines that will provide further stealthiness and reduce the chances of getting seen. The hacking feature has also been improved significantly to improve player experience."

"One of the more convenient updates to come is to allow multiple profiles on a single device as well as a cloud save, which will definitely make it easier to switch between players and allow multiple household users to play on their own accounts. 3R Games have continued to provide updates, and they have no intentions of stopping or providing new and existing players with new content. They are also working on new areas and unique content that will be available for those who own the Quest 2 version of the game."