THQ Nordic Shows Of 14 Games In Digital Showcase 2022

Today during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022, the company showed off 14 games either in development or being released shortly. We got a pretty good look at titles like Tempest Rising and Gothic, as well as the anticipated AEW: Fight Forever. Not to mention a brand new Nickelodeon title with SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake. The stream ran about 45 minutes, and we have the entire video for you here. But we also have notes from the company on all 14 titles they showed off during today's showcase, and which ones you'll be able to see at Gamescom 2022.

Alone In The Dark: The famous horror franchise makes its return! This re-imagination of the original trilogy aims to scare you to the bone and returns to infamous locations with a whole new story and mythical places to explore. Alone In The Dark is developed by Pieces Interactive in Sweden and will be coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5. Alone In The Dark will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.

Tempest Rising: Inspired by RTS greats of the 90's and 2000's, Tempest Rising is a classic, base-building, real-time strategy game set in a modern-day alternative history war scenario. Three unique factions are fighting for a rare alien mineral called Tempest. Throw yourself into epic story campaigns or challenge your friends in multiplayer matches. Tempest Rising for PC is developed by Slipgate Ironworks from Denmark. Tempest Rising will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10

Space For Sale: Space… the final procedurally generated frontier! Space For Sale follows the adventures of a cute little astronaut on a mission to explore strange new worlds, seek out new life and build a pretty real estate to boldly sell what no man has sold before! Space for Sale is an exploration/survival sandbox game where your job as a property developer is to build fine estates for your demanding clients. The game is being developed for PC by Mirage Game Studios, Sweden, known for Little Big Workshop.

Wreckreation: Racing is awesome! Creating is awesome! So development studio Three Fields Entertainment, the team behind Burnout and Need for Speed, has combined these two elements in the upcoming Wreckreation. With the so-called live mix, you can build and alter your racing track while you (and some friends) are racing on it. Add a new curve, place a ramp to jump over – or just put a giant rubber duck in the way, it's up to you! Wreckreation will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.

Gothic: Time to return to the colony! The remake of the most iconic German RPG ever is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X by Alkimia Interactive. The latest trailer invites you to a descent into the depths of the Old Mine. Are you ready to face the dangers lurking in the dark?

Jagged Alliance 3: Grand Chien needs help – and there is only one mercenary organization that can help the people get their country back! Jagged Alliance 3 combines a strategic campaign with intense turn-based tactical combat and RPG elements. Train your mercs, gather equipment, and form a militia to push the enemy back or hold conquered sectors. You are the general and commander who must free Grand Chien! Developed for PC by Haemimont Games.

Outcast 2 – A New Beginning: Cutter Slade is on a mission again. The Talans are fighting a desperate war against human invaders and only Cutter can prevent the Talans from being exterminated in order to pave the way to end this conflict. Developed by Appeal Studios, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning is coming soon to PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series S/X. Outcast 2 will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.

SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake: Are you ready, kids? SpongeBob returns to the screen in a new fantastic adventure! SpongeBob and Patrick are traveling to a multitude of different Wishworlds, each with its very own setting and rules, like the Wild West Jellyfish Fields or the Halloween Rock Bottom. Developed by Purple Lamp, who brought you Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, embark on this brand-new 3D platformer, coming soon to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.

AEW: Fight Forever: THQ Nordic and All Elite Wrestling have joined forces with prolific wrestling-game developers YUKE's Co. Ltd. of Japan to bring you AEW: Fight Forever! The game combines nostalgic arcade wrestling with All Elite Wrestling finishers and moves. Featuring a big roster of AEW talent, multiple match types, a robust career mode, tons of customization options, more than 40 weapons, and so much more! Coming soon to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Note: AEW: Fight Forever will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign: Your kingdom awaits, Sire! Knights of Honor II lets you control a medieval kingdom in Europe or northern Africa and command knights, merchants, diplomats, spies, and clerics to make your realm the most powerful in the world. Developed by Black Sea Games, Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is coming soon to PC.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Puny humans! Crytpo's return is only weeks away with Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed scheduled for release across PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on August 30th. Watch the latest trailer to prepare for the invasion! Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is developed by Black Forest Games. Destroy All Humans! 2 will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.

Way Of The Hunter: The hunt is almost on! The latest trailer for Way of the Hunter captures the essence of the most anticipated hunting game of any season. Way of the Hunter, developed by Nine Rocks Games will launch on August 16th for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X!

Stuntfest – World Tour: Are you ready for the Summer of Stunts? You can opt-in for a closed-beta weekend on Steam right now and if you are lucky, you can play Stuntfest – World Tour as one of the first players in the world. Developed by Pow Wow Entertainment for PC.

The Valiant: In The Valiant, you'll lead a band of brothers through medieval Europe to stop one mad villain: Ulrich von Grevel. He is trying to get a mythical and powerful artifact that would grant him unearthly powers. He must be stopped at all costs! Developed by Kite Games, The Valiant is coming soon to PC. The Valiant will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth at gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany. Visit us in Hall 8 #A10.