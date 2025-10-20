Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Halfbrick Studios, Thrill of the Fight 2

Thrill Of The Fight 2 Confirms Full Release Date

Thrill of the Fight 2 finally has a proper release date for the full version of the game, as we'll see it come out in mid-November

Article Summary Thrill of the Fight 2 launches its full version in November, ending Early Access with major new features.

Experience immersive VR boxing with true-to-life physics, stunning graphics, and realistic gameplay.

Customize your avatar and compete in skill-based matchmaking and online player-vs-player modes.

Push your fitness with in-game achievements and progress through cinematic arenas to become champion.

VR developer and publisher Halfbrick Studios have confirmed the full version release date for their boxing title, Thrill of the Fight 2. Originally this game was set to come out last year, but we ended up getting an Early Access version instead where the team was continually working on finalizing the game while you got to try it out. Well, now they're finished the the full version has been set to come out on November 11, 2025, for Meta Quest. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here, as we wait out the next few weeks.

Thrill of the Fight 2

Jab, dodge, and sweat your way to the top of the boxing world! The undisputed champion of VR boxing games returns with a stunning, fully reimagined sequel to the original breakout hit. The Thrill of the Fight 2 delivers a truly authentic boxing experience that may be the closest you'll ever get to stepping into the ring! Glove up your fully customizable avatar and test your skill while working up a sweat in the new online player versus player-mode. Challenge friends or enter the arena through skill-based matchmaking as you battle through breathtaking arenas. Grab your gloves, step through the ropes, and defend your title! The closest you may ever get to stepping into the ring and discover a truly authentic boxing experience. Push yourself to unlock greatness and challenge friends in online multiplayer in the stunning, fully-reimagined sequel to the original breakout hit.

Exceptionally high-fidelity boxing experience

Immersive online multiplayer with skill-based matchmaking and direct matches

In-game achievement delivers real-world fitness gains

Fully customizable player avatar

Responsive, true-to-life physics

Stunning graphics and realistic immersion

Engaging competitive gameplay

Progression through grand, cinematic arenas

A quantum leap from the original game

The best boxing VR game ever made.

