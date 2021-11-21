Thunder Tier One Will Allow Modding Once Its Launched

Krafton Inc. has revealed that those looking to mod their new game Thunder Tier One will be able to do so once the game launches. The game is currently set to be released on December 7th, 2021 on Steam, and when that game drops, those looking to mess around with it will be given the chance as the developers want people to mess with the mechanics and look. To create mods for the game, all you'll need to do is install the Modding Tool from Epic Launcher, followed by being published directly to the Steam Workshop through the modding tool and subscribed to in-game. You can check out the latest trailer showing off the modding below.

Set in the 90's, sometime after the fall of the USSR, Thunder Tier One is a realistic top-down shooter where you join an elite special operations team tasked with stopping a terrorist organization. In 4-player co-op or solo with AI teammates, players must carefully select their gear and utilize all their tactical skills to complete each operation successfully. A paramilitary-turned terrorist organization known as SBR have carried out a series of attacks on civilian targets in the Eastern European nation of Salobia. Thunder has been deployed to locate SBR leader Marko Antonov and put an end to his campaign of terror.

Designed to be played in 4-player co-op, the 9-mission campaign takes you through various scenarios where teamwork and communication is key to completing each operation successfully. In solo mode, you will be joined by three AI teammates who will react intelligently to each situation they face. You can also take charge and issue them with a variety of individual and group commands to ensure they are executing your plan. How much you manage them is completely up to you.

You decide exactly what you take into each mission, and can choose from a wide variety of weapons and attachments, ammo type (and amount), armor, grenades and tools – you can even choose which camouflage pattern to have on your clothing. The same goes for your AI teammates, you have full control over what they use and carry. The gear you select will depend on your strategy for the mission. Coordinate with your teammates and go fully suppressed with IR lasers and NVGs for a stealth approach, or go in guns blazing with the heaviest armor and a backpack filled to the brim with extra ammo and frags. Just make sure you have the right tools to get the job done.