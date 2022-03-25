Thunderful Publishing Announces LEGO Bricktales

Thunderful Publishing, in collaboration with the LEGO Group and developer ClockStone Studio has announced their latest game, LEGO Bricktales. This is a cool-looking game in which you'll be playing a bit of narrative adventure and a bit of construction and engineering. You will use your knowledge of LEGO building to make items necessary to help you complete different chapters in the game, as you'll need to put your creative brain to the test to make items that function and work. The game is currently slated to be released sometime in 2022, but for the time being you can read more about it below along with some quotes from the announcement, as well as some screenshots and the latest trailer.

In LEGO Bricktales, journey across 5 different LEGO themed biomes and use an intuitive new brick-by-brick building mechanic to solve puzzles and bring your solutions to life. From purely aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, up to functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters, LEGO Bricktales offers a host of challenges and quests to test your imagination and building skills. Through the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands, you'll be treated to delightful environments packed full of secrets, challenges and fun characters. In each diorama, there are LEGO minifigures who need your help, as well as the opportunity to unlock new skills for your good deeds. While exploring these colorful environments, you will discover a variety of construction spots with their own sets of bricks – it's up to you to figure out a unique build that will work. Whether you're being asked to put on your designer hat and build a throne fit for a king or testing your engineering skills to build a bridge that will get a digger across a river, how you construct your builds and meet the challenges you're being offered is up to you!

"After more than two years, it feels incredible to finally announce what we have been working on behind closed doors. We're honored to have this opportunity to collaborate with the largest toy brand worldwide," said Dieter Schoeller, Vice-President of Publishing at Thunderful. "With LEGO Bricktales, we've made it our mission to tap into what it is that makes LEGO play so special. Our intuitive brick-by-brick building mechanic allows players to engage with LEGO bricks in a video game the same way the toys have been inspiring people's imagination and creativity for decades." "Everyone loves LEGO Bricks, and we are no exception, so we couldn't be happier to get the chance to work on a LEGO videogame," said Tri Do Dinh, Game Designer at Clockstone. "We hope you enjoy this first look at LEGO Bricktales and will have a great time diving into the game's story, sandbox mode, unlockable abilities and much more!" "The game encourages players to use their imagination and creativity to unlock new skills that can help them progress to new levels. This new digital experience is rooted in the creative, playful joy that comes from building and problem-solving using LEGO bricks" said Kate Bryant, Head of LEGO Games Portfolio, the LEGO Group.