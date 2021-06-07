Thunderful To Release Source Of Madness On PC Shortly

Thunderful Publishing revealed this morning they will be releasing Source Of Madness onto PC soon, but they still don't have a date. The game was announced almost one year ago by indie developer Carry Castle during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase in which the indie studio showed off what they had from the Lovecraftian-inspired roguelite title. In that time they have apparently finished most of the work on the game, but have now partnered with Thunderful to release it onto Steam. Hopefully, we'll get a genuine release date soon, but for now, here's more details on the game and the latest trailer.

Source Of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon's mysterious Citadel. Fight hordes of nightmarish beasts utilising powerful close-combat magic, explore labyrinthine environments, collect powerful loot and manage your item loadout, then infuse the beasts' blood at magical altars to unlock additional abilities, perks and spells. Decide your Acolyte's fate in the customisable skill tree. As your journey progresses, the arcane lore of the Loam Lands unfurls and plunges you deeper into its dark depths. The world and monsters are rendered using a combination of hand-drawn assets, AI visual manipulation and procedural generation. The monsters inhabiting this dark world are animated using a machine learning AI. This means Source Of Madness offers ever-changing landscapes to explore and new monstrosities to face on every run.

"We're really thrilled to partner with Guerilla Collective to show off more of the game as we get closer to launch later this year," said Carry Castle CEO Per Fronander. "We not only wanted to showcase our unique AI-driven art style, with its gothic and Lovecraftian overtones; but we also used this opportunity to tease a little more of the arcane lore that Source Of Madness will contain for those willing to explore it deeper…" "Source Of Madness combines so much of what we love about cosmic horror and video games into one unholy cocktail of roguelike adventuring," said Thunderful Head of Publishing, Dieter Shoeller. "Its procedurally generated creatures and labyrinths make it utterly unpredictable and eerie, as you encounter machine learning concoctions that feel truly one of a kind."