Tic Tactic Confirmed For Mid-September Steam Launch

Take a classic game to a tactical extreme, as the deckbuilding roguelike Tic Tactic has been confirmed for a Steam release in two weeks

Article Summary Tic Tactic launches mid-September on Steam, bringing a fresh twist to classic tic-tac-toe gameplay

Combine roguelike deckbuilding mechanics with strategic turn-based combat on a tic-tac-toe board

Play as a duck avenger, building a unique deck from over two dozen special tiles and abilities

Procedurally generated runs, unique enemies, and challenging bosses keep each playthrough exciting

Solo indie game developer Unbreaded Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed the release date of their new tactical game, Tic Tactic. This is an extreme take on the classic title tic-tac-toe, as the game incorporates both deckbuilding and roguelike elements together, as you play a duck avenging other ducks in combat. You'll use the options dealt to you to form three in a row of either X's or O's, which will determine how you fight in the game. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on September 18, 2025.

Tic Tactic

Tic Tactic is a roguelike deckbuilding game where you face off against your opponents in turn-based fights using a tic-tac-toe board! Collect new tiles and improve your strategy as you progress! Discover new environments, defeat regular enemies and challenging bosses, meet survivors and deserters–and ultimately uncover the truth of what happened at the Duck Pond.

Form Strategic Combos: Deal damage to opponents by forming combos on the tic-tac-toe board! Carefully position your tiles on the board to create matches, unleash attacks, and crush the fowl enemies–but make sure to plan ahead, since the board won't clear between attacks!

Deal damage to opponents by forming combos on the tic-tac-toe board! Carefully position your tiles on the board to create matches, unleash attacks, and crush the fowl enemies–but make sure to plan ahead, since the board won't clear between attacks! Build Unique Decks: Build a deck out of over two dozen unique tiles with distinct abilities and effects. Shake up the board with game-changing moves to disrupt enemy strategies and create new opportunities to decimate your opponents!!

Build a deck out of over two dozen unique tiles with distinct abilities and effects. Shake up the board with game-changing moves to disrupt enemy strategies and create new opportunities to decimate your opponents!! Unique World and Characters: Explore different environments filled with unique enemies and encounters as you strive to find out what happened to your homeland. Meet a cast of quirky characters who offer assistance, information, and maybe a few surprises along the way.

Explore different environments filled with unique enemies and encounters as you strive to find out what happened to your homeland. Meet a cast of quirky characters who offer assistance, information, and maybe a few surprises along the way. Challenging Roguelike Progression: Defeat enemies and earn rewards like new tiles and game-changing items. Adapt your strategy as you progress, facing stronger enemies and acquiring new abilities. Each run is procedurally generated, leading to new challenges and new opportunities with each run. Improve your strategy to earn a higher score and claim a spot on the leaderboard!

