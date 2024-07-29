Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Big Ant Studios, tennis, Tiebreak: : Official Game of the ATP and WTA

Tiebreak Receives New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Nacon dropped a brand new trailer for Tiebreak, showing off more of the gameplay as they prepare to release their new tennis game

Article Summary Nacon unveils new Tiebreak gameplay trailer, showcasing innovative and immersive tennis simulation mechanics.

Features 120+ licensed pros like Djokovic and Swiatek; authentic player animations elevate the realistic experience.

Players experience diverse tactical gameplay on various surfaces, mirroring real-world ATP and WTA seasons.

Carefully plan your career and compete in Masters 1000 and WTA 1000, with a goal to reach the ATP or WTA Finals.

Nacon and Big Ant Studios released a new trailer for their tennis game Tiebreak: Official Game of the ATP and WTA, going over the gameplay to come. This is basically a giant rundown of every mode and how players will be able to play the game without giving you a step-by-step process on how to play their version of the tennis video game. It's a little different from other titles you've played in the past, and it looks like a system that people will need to get used to. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on August 22, 2024.

Tiebreak: Official Game of the ATP and WTA

Tiebreak is the most lifelike tennis simulation ever released, showcasing the essence of gameplay on the court and the challenge of managing a career through an entire season of 90 official tournaments against 120+ officially licensed pros. Each professional women's and men's player from Novak Djokovic to Nick Kyrgios, and Iga Swiatek to Caroline Wozniacki, has been studied with minute detail to reproduce their signature techniques and strategies, immersing players into the core essence of WTA and ATP play. Compete as, or against, immortal stars such as Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal, or Naomi Osaka to name just a few of the 120+ tour champions. Each of these legendary players attacks and defends with their own unique playing style. Imagine a tournament on the women's circuit against Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Qinwen Zheng, Mirra Andreeva, and Katie Boulter. Face off with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz or Andy Murray on the men's circuit.

The Tiebreak Dev Team has taken player animations to new heights. They have traveled the world to capture authentic signature movements of players to deliver a realistic, immersive experience. Take on Djokovic's impregnable service return, jump to return Nadal's powerful topspin forehand, and watch out for Federer's slice backhand. Challenge yourself to learn each star's iconic moves and find a way to beat them. Tiebreak has integrated real-world data into each AI-powered professional tour player to echo their actual tactical patterns on each playing surface. Learning how to beat Nadal on clay is no guarantee of victory on grass, hard court or synthetic. A season is long. Victory requires patience and planning. Drive opponents to play to your strengths while you exploit their weaknesses, adjusting for each unique surface.

The power of the racquet in the palms of your hand, feel every shot, live every stroke, embrace the challenge. Thousands of players have given their feedback during extended early access, allowing the developers to test and evaluate dozens of high-level parameters to hone a realistic gameplay experience with unprecedented authenticity. Built by gaming professionals and perfected by passionate fans – Tiebreak is a revolution in tennis simulation. There is no challenge like the official ATP and WTA tours to test your abilities, and Tiebreak allows you to follow the authentic schedule across multiple years. Sign up to compete in the Masters 1000 and the WTA 1000 tournaments. Carefully plan your schedule of ATP/WTA 500 and 250 tournaments to improve your skills and bolster your ranking, as you will need to be ranked in the top 8 in order to qualify for the ATP Final or WTA Final; the crowning jewels of the season.

