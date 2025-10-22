Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Playsaurus, SweatyChair, Tingus Goose, UltraPlayers

Tingus Goose Announces Mid-November Release Date

Tingus Goose is going to release the full version this November, as you can witness the mircale of life in the form of an animated goose

Article Summary Tingus Goose launches its full version on Steam November 20, 2025, from indie dev SweatyChair.

Grow bizarre goose-trees by planting seeds, watering them, and watching Babies generate cash.

Strategically use Blossoms and Specimens to unlock wild synergies and unique gameplay twists.

Enjoy 17 surreal chapters, hand-drawn art by MasterTingus, and over 150 unlockables to collect.

Indie game developer SweatyChair, along with co-publishers Playsaurus and UltraPlayers, has given the game Tingus Goose a release date. The team has had a demo out showcasing this oddity of a game, where you witness the miracle of life. Well, kind of, in a way, featuring a goose and some other options you might find interesting as you help them grow. We have the latest trailer and details here as Version 1.0 will be released for Steam on November 20, 2025.

Tingus Goose

Witness the miracle of life in this accurate goose-growing simulator. Pop your seed into a patient's conveniently empty torso, add water, and watch a towering goose-tree burst with fresh Babies (nature's most renewable source of cash). As newborn Babies tumble down the tree, they will bounce off Blossoms to generate cash. Make sure to place your Blossoms strategically to boost your yield. Next, slot Specimens to build runaway synergies that supercharge every Baby bounce. Treat new Patients and unlock surreal Worlds, each with its own unique twists and challenges.

Unlock new Blossoms and Specimens to incorporate into your build to push further. Pop a goose seed into a patient's torso, add water, and watch a towering goose-tree burst to life in MasterTingus's unmistakably twisted style. Babies rain down branches, ricocheting off "Blossoms" to generate cash while "Specimens" chain wild synergies for exponential growth. Every chapter introduces new modifiers, lore, Blossoms, Specimens, and Relics. All art is hand-illustrated by MasterTingus.

Grow your goose tall enough to kiss its lover. Love finds a way.

Each run offers a uniquely bizarre experience.

Collect and unlock over 150 bits of content.

Mastermind a goose-powered Rube Goldberg machine with original "Blossom" gameplay.

Born from the twisted mind of animator MasterTingus.

Embark on 17 deeply unsettling chapters filled with weird romance, awkward stories, and the miracle of goose-based life.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!