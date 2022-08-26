TinyBuild Acquires Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread, & Konfa Games

TinyBuild Games announced an interesting acquisition today as the company has claimed Konfa Games as their own, along with several titles. The primary focus of the deal includes several titles under the Knofa banner including Surgeon Simulator, Surgeon Simulator VR, Surgeon Simulator 2, I Am Fish, and I Am Bread from Bossa Studios. TB made an upfront payment of $3m and will have the rights for all of these games and the studio moving forward. As part of the acquisition, the company also snagged Despot's Game, which will be coming out September 15th for PC and console. We have a couple of quotes and more info on the deal for you below.

"Since early 2022, Bossa has been focused exclusively in the genre of Co-op PvE, a space where we have a lot of ideas for innovative gameplay and shared experiences for the players," said Henrique Olifiers, Co-founder and Gamer-in-Chief of Bossa Studios. "Together with tinyBuild, we found a path that allows Bossa to dedicate its full attention to its new projects, while ensuring Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread and I Am Fish have a new home that understands what makes these games tick as well as we do".

"We continue investing into expanding our portfolio of our own IP and today's deals are a unique opportunity to bring both Konfa's talented team of developers in-house and to add the amazing Bossa intellectual property to the tinyBuild portfolio," said Alex Nichiporhik, CEO and Co-Founder of tinyBuild.

The maximum deal consideration is up to $5.4m, split approximately in 40% cash and 60% newly issued tinyBuild shares. tinyBuild has been working with Konfa Games for two years as the publisher of Despot's Game, a title successfully released into Steam Early Access in October 2021. Version 1.0 is scheduled for launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, on 15 September 2022.