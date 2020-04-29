TinyBuild Games Announces Kill It With Fire Coming In July

The folks at tinyBuild Games have unveiled a new awesome title this week as Kill It With Fire will be released this summer. The game has you taking on the role of an exterminator who basically has one goal and one goal only: kill the spider by any means necessary. Thankfully, you have one of the greatest means at your disposal with the invention of fire. Along with an assortment of other weapons that would be enough to take out a fleet of henchmen coming to kill you. You'll be running around the home or business you're tasked with and will need to eliminate all of the spiders in the vicinity any way that you can. Here's a little more info on the game.

The spider is a mankind's most ancient and deadly nemesis. As a licensed Kill It With Fire exterminator, it's time to fight back! Gather your arsenal and pursue the eight-legged menace on a journey across time and suburbia. To defeat spiders you must exploit their one weakness: FIRE. Or bullets. Or explosions, throwing stars, gettin' smushed by stuff… pretty much anything, really. But that doesn't mean it'll be easy – first you've gotta find the spiders. Use state-of-the-art arachnid tracking technology to pinpoint your quarry's location among hundreds of potential hiding spots – then, torch everything and smash the spider with a frying pan after it runs out. It's the only way to be sure.

The game is currently set to be released in July 202 on PC. In case you'd like to get a taste of the game, right now you can try out the playable demo of the game called Kill It With Fire: Ignition, and you can check out the trailer below to see it all in action.