TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition Gets New Kevin Eastman Art

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have fans who love the original 1980s cartoon, or just love the original Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comics, or just the Playmates toys, or just the action figures from NECA, or the current comic books from IDW, or all of the above to one degree or another. Then there are a few sadistic fans who love the 1989 video game from Konami, even the underwater level. There aren't many fans like that, but there are a lot of fans who grew up with TMNT games throughout the 1990s that were put out by Konami. Many a quarter was lost to the TMNT Arcade cabinet that was eventually released on console as TMNT II. The Konami era of games is well-loved and many fans are nostalgic for the classic beat-em-up games that Konami produced throughout the 1990s based on the classic Fred Wolf animated series, and where there is a nostalgia there is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Scheduled for release on December 31st, 2022, the TMNT Cowabunga Collection will feature 13 games that Konami originally put out between 1989-1993 on multiple consoles including the NES, Gameboy, SNES, Sega Genesis, and versions that were only available in the arcade.

Included are:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

That already is a huge amount of content for $49.99, but if you have $100 more you can get the TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition which will also include:

Physical copy of the game with original box design by Kevin Eastman

Cloth poster featuring Kevin Eastman's adaptation of TMNT: Turtles in Time (16" by 24")

(16" by 24") Multi-layer acrylic diorama of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo (4.5" by 5")

Enamel pin set of five classic designs – The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder and Krang

Set of 12 translucent comic style character trading cards based on TMNT: Tournament Fighters with rarely seen appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai and more (3" by 5")

with rarely seen appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai and more (3" by 5") Full color artbook with 180 pages featuring a chapter dedicated to each of the 13 games in the compilation (5.5" by 8")

The Limited Edition will feature two new original art pieces by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, the first on the cover of the box, and the second on the 16" by 24" cloth poster showing Eastman's version of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time cover. Pre-orders are already up and it is likely to disappear fast.

Original press release:

LOS ANGELES – April 18, 2022 – Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. today announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection limited edition box set. In collaboration with Nickelodeon, Konami's physical collector's box includes one-of-a-kind items and exclusive artwork from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman. As a follow-up to the recently announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, this box set comes as a one-time, limited-run production containing artwork and design material inspired by various Konami TMNT games including:

Physical copy of the game with an original box design by Kevin Eastman

Cloth poster featuring Kevin Eastman's adaptation of TMNT: Turtles in Time (16" by 24")

(16" by 24") Multi-layer acrylic diorama of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo (4.5" by 5")

Enamel pin set of five classic designs – The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder, and Krang

Set of 12 translucent comic style character trading cards based on TMNT: Tournament Fighters with rarely seen appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai, and more (3" by 5")

with rarely seen appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai, and more (3" by 5") Full-color artbook with 180 pages featuring a chapter dedicated to each of the 13 games in the compilation (5.5" by 8")

Pre-order the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection limited edition box set now for SRP $149.99. This collector's box is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch with availability through the U.S. and Canada-based retailers only. This incredible collection of thirteen original classics gives chasing down Shredder, fighting the Foot, and tangling up with Bebop and Rocksteady a fresh look at why Konami's adaptations of the heroes in a half-shell set the standard in beat 'em up, action games. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection includes:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

The games are based on the characters and themes of the 80's children's cartoon and comic book series, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles often taking place in a fictionalized New York City, around the sewers, inside futuristic enemy bases, and even across time itself! In collaboration with Nickelodeon, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also include loads of extras using imagery from the original cartoons, comics, and other historic TMNT media content in a compiled Museum connecting the franchise across the various mediums. Additionally, never-before-seen development art, sketches, and game design material will also be included.