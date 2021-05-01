To The Rescue! Partners Up With The Petfinder Foundation

Little Rock Games announced this week that they have partnered their upcoming game To The Rescue! with The Petfinder Foundation. With a game based on helping dogs become their very best and helping them find new homes, it only makes sense that the developers would want to support a cause just like the one their game is based on. So in that spirit, when the game does come out, every purchase of the game will benefit the efforts of organizations and animals that helped inspired the game, starting with the fact that the developers will be donating 20% of the title's profits to The Petfinder Foundation. The game will launch sometime in Q3 2021 for both BC and Nintendo Switch, in case you'd like to prepare. Here's some more info from the announcement this week.