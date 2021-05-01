To The Rescue! Partners Up With The Petfinder Foundation
Little Rock Games announced this week that they have partnered their upcoming game To The Rescue! with The Petfinder Foundation. With a game based on helping dogs become their very best and helping them find new homes, it only makes sense that the developers would want to support a cause just like the one their game is based on. So in that spirit, when the game does come out, every purchase of the game will benefit the efforts of organizations and animals that helped inspired the game, starting with the fact that the developers will be donating 20% of the title's profits to The Petfinder Foundation. The game will launch sometime in Q3 2021 for both BC and Nintendo Switch, in case you'd like to prepare. Here's some more info from the announcement this week.
The Petfinder Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that gives grants to shelters and rescue groups across North America to increase the effectiveness of animal adoption programs. These critical practices are also reflected in To The Rescue!, where volunteers will get to know the pups' personalities and individual needs and use this invaluable information to make matches that will last a lifetime. In addition to meeting with prospective new dog moms and dads and playing with the puppers, life as a volunteer in To The Rescue! spans the full shelter experience, from feeding hungry mouths and managing medication to behind-the-scenes efforts like financing the operation."When we chose the charity partner for our game we wanted to make sure our donation would have the biggest impact possible," said Olivia Dunlap, co-founder, Little Rock Games. "We're proud to partner with the Petfinder Foundation and are overjoyed that To The Rescue! will have a tangible impact both raising awareness of animal shelters and helping fund their amazing efforts.