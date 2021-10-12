Today Is Gastly Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021

If you missed Gastly Community Day in Pokémon GO, you will have another great shot at catching a Shiny Gastly tonight in the game. Tonight is Gastly Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and from 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this second Spotlight Hour of spooky season.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour Pokémon may not be that exciting to some, as Gastly was featured as a Community Day Pokémon last year. However, if you are looking to max out your Gengar to Level 50 with Candy XL, it may be worth grinding the hour out in order to get that done. Also, Gastly can indeed be Shiny and while its evolution of Gengar isn't that exciting of a Shiny, Mega Gengar is actually an incredible one.

Be sure to throw on a Star Piece if you are playing the hour. Tonight's Spotlight Hour Bonus will be double catch Stardust. As this is a Spotlight Hour that you can take advantage of simply by grinding, this is going to be one of the easy ones. Just get out their, Star Piece up, and catch as many Gastly as you can.

As a tip for players excited for the upcoming Halloween 2021 event, be sure to start incubating your Eggs now. Clear the slate out so that you will have open space to collect 7KM Gift Eggs to hatch for that event.

The rest of the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours and bonuses for October 2021 include:

Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Gothita will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Murkrow will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.