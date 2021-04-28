Today Is Incarnate Forces Of Nature Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Today is the end of an era in many ways. A very strange era. For the past two months, Raid Hours in Pokémon GO have felt sort of like a middle school production of Aladdin: a lot of weird genies. Today from 6 PM – 7 PM is the final Forces of Nature Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Yes, two grueling months of the Forces of Nature come to a close with a final hurrah and, while it has been rough, the reality is there are still trainers hoping to catch Shiny Incarnate Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus before these Legendaries leave the game. Here are some tips for attempting to make the most out of a Raid Hour when interest in raids is a bit low.

Social media: Facebook, Reddit, Discord, and even Twitter are filled with Raid Groups waiting for you to join. If you are unable to find people to raid with in person and if you aren't seeing account remoting into your local gyms, know that there are people out there — true addicts like you and me — who are always down to raid. If you need help, the Pokémon GO community is kind of like the Gryffindor sword: help will always come to those who ask for it.

We are free from the boundaries of time and space: Raid Hour isn't just happening at 6 PM. It's happening all around the world in different time zones. Use social to find groups with folks from all over the world so you can play Pokémon GO Raid Hour all day via invites.

Don't fret: Listen, these Pokémon are going to come back. Probably more frequently than most of us want. If you missed a Shiny, you will have your chance again.

Starting Tuesday, May 4th at 10 AM local time, Xerneas will take over Legendary Raids as it makes its Pokémon GO debut. Finally.