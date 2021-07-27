Today Is Natu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips

Now that Niantic has cycled through the starters, we finally have some variety coming to Pokémon GO's weekly Spotlight Hour event. Tonight is Natu Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, this little Psychic bird will be appearing in the wild and responding with higher frequency to Incense. It will also be appearing in spawn points that are normally inactive in the game. Let's get into the full details of tonight's Spotlight Hour.

Natu can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Personally, I've found Natu spawns far rarer since the introduction of seasonal spawns. I know this can differ per region, but the lack of this once incredibly common species is, to me, enough incentive for anyone who doesn't have the Shiny to get out there and play this full Spotlight Hour. Make sure you wear your glasses, though, because Shiny Nau is just a slightly lighter shade of green than the normal Natu.

Employing the Quick Catch Method, which you can learn about here, will make Pokémon GO a smoother experience overall for you. This method will cut out the catch animation, allowing you to fit more encounters into the hour. Please note, though, that this method should not be used on Pokémon that you are certain you want to catch, like a Shiny encounter.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double evolution XP. Unfortunately, this is not a bonus you can take advantage of while playing. It's a terrific bonus for those who aren't interesting in Natu and have a ton of extra Candy to spare in exchange for the XP. Just be sure to pop a Lucky Egg for the full length of time that you'll be mass evolving.

Stay tuned for information coming soon on Pokémon GO's August 2021 content, including their slate of Spotlight Hours.