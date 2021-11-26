Today Is Rattata Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event

Surprise! There will be four special Spotlight Hours happening this holiday weekend in Pokémon GO during the current Mischief Unbound event. As part of that event, this afternoon is Rattata Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 12 PM – 1 PM local time today, November 26th, Rattata will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details of this special afternoon Spotlight Hour.

For Shiny hunters, you are in luck. Rattata can indeed by Shiny. While its standard form pictured above is the iconic purple and light tan, the Shiny version replaces the purple with a nice light green. It's quite noticeable, so no need to squint at the screen. This will surely be a great chance for newer players as Rattata is no longer the hyper-common spawn that it was during the early days of Pokémon GO. Now that spawns are season-based, there will be many trainers who are getting their first major crack at catching a lot of this original Kanto Normal-type species.

None of this week's extra Spotlight Hours have their own bonuses, but the event itself has double transfer Candy and double catch XP running until Monday, November 29th, 2021 at 8 PM local time.

The rest of the event's upcoming Spotlight Hours in Pokémon GO include:

Saturday, November 27th: Sableye

Sunday, November 28th: Pikachu

Monday, November 29th: Beldum

In addition to these bonus Spotlight Hours, the following is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO as part of the Mischief Unbound event:

Today, November 26th: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Raid Hour at 6PM

Saturday, November 27th: Heatran Raid Hour at 6PM

Sunday, November 28th: Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Raid Hour at 6 PM

Monday, November 29th: Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion Raid Hour at 6 PM

The release of Hoopa Unbound via the form change mechanic in new Special Research