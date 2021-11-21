Today Is Shinx Community Day In Pokémon GO: Complete Guide

Today is Shinx Community Day in Pokémon GO. This Community Day will take the normally Raid/Egg-exclusive Shinx and release it in the wild with a high Shiny rate and some impressive event bonuses. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for this Pokémon GO Community Day:

Date and time: November 21, 2021, from 11 AM – 5 PM.

Shinx is the featured Pokémon and will be easier to encounter as a Shiny in the wild.

Featured attack: Luxray will have the Psychic-type Charged Attack of Psychic Fangs. This is this attack's debut in the game. Niantic notes that it has the following effects: Trainer battles: 40 Power and guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon's Defense. Gyms and riads: 30 Power.

$1 USD Special Research: Titled Flash, Spark, and Gleam. Keep reading for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards below.

Bonus: 1/4 Hatch distance.

Normal bonuses: Three-hour Incense. Three-hour Lures. Snapshots will feature Shinx photobombs.

"Special" bonuses: 3X transfer Candy. 4X chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokémon. Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event. Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 25% less Stardust.



Now, here are the tasks and rewards for the Flash, Spark, and Gleam Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Ball

Catch 15 Shinx: Shinx encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Shinx Candies

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Shinx encounter, 1 Incense

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Shinx: 30 Shinx Candies

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Luxio encounter

Evolve 3 Shinx: 3 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Shinx encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Shinx Candies

Evolve a Luxio: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Great Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

[AUTO CLAIM]: Shinx encounter

[AUTO CLAIM]: 3500 XP

REWARDS:3ooo Stardust, Luxtray encounter, 2 Rare Candies