Today Is Shinx Community Day In Pokémon GO: Complete Guide

Today is Shinx Community Day in Pokémon GO. This Community Day will take the normally Raid/Egg-exclusive Shinx and release it in the wild with a high Shiny rate and some impressive event bonuses. Let's get into the details.

Shinx Community Day in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here are the details for this Pokémon GO Community Day:

  • Date and time: November 21, 2021, from 11 AM – 5 PM.
  • Shinx is the featured Pokémon and will be easier to encounter as a Shiny in the wild.
  • Featured attack: Luxray will have the Psychic-type Charged Attack of Psychic Fangs. This is this attack's debut in the game. Niantic notes that it has the following effects:
    • Trainer battles: 40 Power and guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon's Defense.
    • Gyms and riads: 30 Power.
  • $1 USD Special Research: Titled Flash, Spark, and Gleam. Keep reading for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards below.
  • Bonus: 1/4 Hatch distance.
  • Normal bonuses:
    • Three-hour Incense.
    • Three-hour Lures.
    • Snapshots will feature Shinx photobombs.
  • "Special" bonuses:
    • 3X transfer Candy.
    • 4X chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokémon.
    • Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event.
    • Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 25% less Stardust.

Now, here are the tasks and rewards for the Flash, Spark, and Gleam Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Four

  • Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Ball
  • Catch 15 Shinx: Shinx encounter
  • Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Shinx Candies
  • REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Shinx encounter, 1 Incense

Page Two of Four

  • Catch 15 Shinx: 30 Shinx Candies
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon: Luxio encounter
  • Evolve 3 Shinx: 3 Pinap Berries
  • REWARDS: 1500 XP, Shinx encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

  • Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Shinx Candies
  • Evolve a Luxio: 1 Star Piece
  • Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
  • REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Great Balls

Page Four of Four

  • [AUTO CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
  • [AUTO CLAIM]: Shinx encounter
  • [AUTO CLAIM]: 3500 XP
  • REWARDS:3ooo Stardust, Luxtray encounter, 2 Rare Candies

