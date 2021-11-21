Today Is Shinx Community Day In Pokémon GO: Complete Guide
Today is Shinx Community Day in Pokémon GO. This Community Day will take the normally Raid/Egg-exclusive Shinx and release it in the wild with a high Shiny rate and some impressive event bonuses. Let's get into the details.
Here are the details for this Pokémon GO Community Day:
- Date and time: November 21, 2021, from 11 AM – 5 PM.
- Shinx is the featured Pokémon and will be easier to encounter as a Shiny in the wild.
- Featured attack: Luxray will have the Psychic-type Charged Attack of Psychic Fangs. This is this attack's debut in the game. Niantic notes that it has the following effects:
- Trainer battles: 40 Power and guaranteed to lower the opposing Pokémon's Defense.
- Gyms and riads: 30 Power.
- $1 USD Special Research: Titled Flash, Spark, and Gleam. Keep reading for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards below.
- Bonus: 1/4 Hatch distance.
- Normal bonuses:
- Three-hour Incense.
- Three-hour Lures.
- Snapshots will feature Shinx photobombs.
- "Special" bonuses:
- 3X transfer Candy.
- 4X chance of earning Candy XL when transferring Pokémon.
- Get up to three free Raid Passes from Gyms during the event and up to two hours after the event.
- Trades made during the event and two hours after the event will require 25% less Stardust.
Now, here are the tasks and rewards for the Flash, Spark, and Gleam Special Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Four
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Ball
- Catch 15 Shinx: Shinx encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Shinx Candies
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Shinx encounter, 1 Incense
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Shinx: 30 Shinx Candies
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Luxio encounter
- Evolve 3 Shinx: 3 Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 1500 XP, Shinx encounter, 1 Incense
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Shinx Candies
- Evolve a Luxio: 1 Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Great Balls
Page Four of Four
- [AUTO CLAIM]: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- [AUTO CLAIM]: Shinx encounter
- [AUTO CLAIM]: 3500 XP
- REWARDS:3ooo Stardust, Luxtray encounter, 2 Rare Candies