Today Is Shiny Swinub Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Swinub Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Tonight, Tuesday, June 21st from 6 PM – 7 PM, this Ice/Ground-type Pokémon will respond to Incense with increased frequency and will essentially flood the game, even popping up in spawn points that are normally inactive. Here's how Pokémon trainers can take advantage of this swath of Swinub.

First up, yes, Swinub can be Shiny. Shiny Swinub has been in Pokémon GO since Swinub Community Day in February 2019. It is a minty green Shiny that sort of looks like a watermelon with a pig's nose. So get out there and look for those watermelons! It's summer now, after all.

As a tip, you may want to consider taking advantage of the Quick Catch Method… even though Niantic's ghastly and maligned new update has added a fade-out feature to the "run" button that slows this method down slightly. The odds of catching a Shiny Swinub are one in approximately 500 (it was once thought to be 450 but Silph Researchers have since updated their findings). It's not possible to increase those odds, but it is possible to increase the number of encounters you're able to experience in an hour utilizing the Quick Catch Method, which you can learn about here. This can cut the catch animation and make your catches in Pokémon GO much more efficient even outside of Spotlight Hour.

The Spotlight Hour bonus this week is double evolution XP. This is unfortunately not a bonus that can be taken advantage of while catching, unless one uses an auto-catcher. Most players will have to choose between splitting time between hunting or taking advantage of the bonus, or leaning fully into one or the other. Considering this is a Community Day Pokémon that is widely available for trade, you may want to hit the bonus hard this week, especially if you want to level up.

Next week's Spotlight Hour, the final for June, is Aipom with double catch Stardust.