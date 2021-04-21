Today Is Therian Landorus Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO

This is it, folks. It's about to be a wrap. Tonight, Wednesday, April 21st from 6 PM – 7 PM is Therian Forme Landorus Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. For the duration of the hour, most of the gyms in the game will pop with Tier Five raids featuring this powerful Ground/Flying-type Pokémon. This is the final raid hour of Therian Forme Landorus's current feature in Pokémon GO. By the time next Wednesday comes along, the Incarnate Formes of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus will have returned to raids.

Interest in raids is at what feels like an all-time low in Pokémon GO, which is likely a result of two months worth of perhaps the most unpopular Legendaries to ever be featured in the game. It was nice to get Shiny releases for all of the Incarnate Formes and was initially cool to see the Therians debut, but the raid rotation, unfortunately, dragged on for longer than the attention span of the player base. Like it or not, remote raiding has completely changed the raiding habits of many Pokémon GO players. Raids are easier to complete now, by far… but also, the raid rotations lose their luster much more quickly now that we aren't limited to just the raids we see on our screen. That means that two months of Unovan Genies in Pokémon GO, Shinies or no Shinies, is a tough pill to swallow for the community.

My tip, if you're looking to coordinate this raid hour but are worried about not having enough players, explore raid groups on social media. Facebook, Reddit, Discord, and other platforms all feature Pokémon GO raid groups looking for the same thing you may be: to raid, no matter who the boss.

Now, Therian Forme Landorus won't leave as soon as raid hour is over. It will remain in Pokémon GO until Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.