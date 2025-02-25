Posted in: Games, The Division 2, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Launches Year 6: Season 3

A new season has arrived for Tom Clancy's The Division 2, as Year 6: Season 3 presents a "Burden of Truth" for the game's anniversary

Article Summary Explore the Burden of Truth in Division 2's Year 6: Season 3 with new gameplay elements and storylines.

Seasonal Modifiers offer high-risk, high-reward challenges and powerful combat buffs for engaging players.

Manhunt Scouts return, delivering weekly missions and collectibles for solo or team play opportunities.

Enjoy extended stash space and enhanced Season 2.0 features, including Priority Objectives and Season Pass XP.

Ubisoft has launched the latest update for Tom Clancy's The Division 2, as players can dive into Year 6: Season 3, which they're calling Burden of Truth. The season brings with it Modifiers and an improved Seasonal Journey experience, as the story has you looking for Alani Kelso, who has conveniently left you a trail to follow. Finding her will lead you to the truth, no matter what that may be, which will earn you a unique cosmetic for completing the Season. Speaking of, there will be several cosmetics released to celebrate the game's anniversary in March. We have more details of what's involved with the season below, along with a trailer and dev video going over the new content.

The Division 2 – Year 6: Season 3

Seasonal Modifiers: Seasonal Modifiers have been reworked to be a central gameplay component this season. Active Modifiers can now be accessed earlier, making the seasonal experience more approachable. Additionally, when players have Modifiers equipped, they can unlock Season XP bonuses. Season 3 Modifiers will be themed around high-risk, high-reward tactics and offer powerful combat bonuses. The new Global Modifier rewards players when they engage in all-in, no-holds-barred combat, granting buffs as players gain more Momentum. This season features a single Hostile Modifier, which buffs enemies and ramps up in intensity as players advance through the season.

Manhunt Scouts: Manhunt Scouts are returning, with weekly Scout missions needed to reach the Climax Mission. When all activities in a Scout mission are completed, players will receive a unique collectible that ties into the Season's story. The Manhunt missions are playable solo, or players can team up in a group of four to take the target down. Players can unlock exclusive exotics as they play, such as the exotic backpack, Birdie's Quick Fix, which can drop as a reward from any difficulty, with higher difficulties offering players better chances. When players complete the Manhunt Climax Mission, the Master difficulty Climax Mission will be unlocked.

Stash Slots: Additionally, stash space is increasing, with 50 additional slots to be added for Warlords of New York Expansion owners and another 50 slots added for Year 1 Pass holders. Extra slots obtained on standard characters will carry over to hardcore characters.

Seasons 2.0 Improvements: New improvements are coming to Priority Objectives, including the new Daily Refill system, which provides three rerolls for free every 24 hours. Modifiers can be earned through Seasonal Journey progression instead of Priority Objectives. Season Pass XP can now be earned in all open-world activities.



