Tombwater Shows Off Most Of The Game's Map

Developers for the game Tombwater have showed off more of the game map, as we get a better idea of how big the world will be

Article Summary Tombwater reveals its expansive game map, showcasing diverse areas and biomes to explore.

Western 2D souls-like action RPG features Metroidvania-inspired progression and challenges.

Play as a lone gunslinger investigating a ghostly mining town plagued by eldritch horrors.

Customize combat using firearms, blades, spells, and tools to battle monsters and madness.

Indie game developer Moth Atlas and publisher Midwest Games revealed the full map coming to the game Tombwater. The team is still working on the Western 2D souls-like action RPG, but they have been giving small glimpses into the development. The latest video shows off how big the world actually is, as they have a lot of areas and biomes for you to explore, as players will be encouraged to progress through in classic Metroidvania fashion. Enjoy the video as we're still waiting for a release date for the game.

Tombwater

Enter Tombwater, where shadows roam and whispers echo from deep within the abandoned silver mines. This is no longer a town where people live, but a town where people die. A once-thriving community, now a shell of what it was, its people have been gripped by the tendrils of bleak madness. Step into the well-worn cowboots of a lone gunslinger, drawn to the eerie, decaying streets by the disappearance of Sheriff Elliott Flintwood — your only friend in a town lost to the abyss. Uncover the truth, face the terrors lurking in the depths, and confront what festers within the heart of Tombwater.

Play as a lone gunslinger who arrives in the accursed ghost town in search of a lost friend. The residents of the once-prosperous mining town have been afflicted by madness. Monsters and horrors roam the streets and there are few souls remaining with a sound mind. If the eldritch beasts of the town can be overcome– there may be hope yet for Tombwater. Dash and slash your way through combat against unsettling eldritch beasts. Utilize an arsenal of firearms, blades, spells, apothecary items, and charms to develop your own playstyle to fight against the madness. You can strike with a cavalry saber before dashing away to cast a spell, or you may prefer to equip a flame-imbued shotgun and a heavy mining pickaxe.

