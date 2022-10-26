Tonight Is Altered Giratina Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Halloween 2022

Tonight, Wednesday, October 26th, is Alternate Forme Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this majestic Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon. This is the first of two Giratina Raid Hours that will be featured in Pokémon GO through the Halloween Event 2022. Altered Forme Giratina is the raid boss for Halloween 2022: Part One, and Origin Forme Giratina will take over as raid boss for Halloween 2022: Part Two, which will cover next week's raid hour. For now, let's take a look at tips for tonight's Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Don't use Niantic's suggested counters: Niantic offers suggested counters to Pokémon GO players, but your best bet is to ignore those and create prepared teams that you save and then scroll to when you enter the lobby. This is because Niantic's suggestions prioritize defense, while the more effective way to raid is to prioritize attack. Instead, use our Altered Forme Giratina Raid Guide to build your team.

One and only: This is the one and only Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hour happening in Pokémon GO this month, so be sure to get your raids in and Shiny hunt this Defense-heavy Giratina!

Happy raiding tonight, Pokémon GO players. Be sure to get those Ice-, Dark-, Ghost-, and Dragon-types ready!