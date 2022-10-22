Altered Giratina Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Altered Forme Giratina in Tier Five raids, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Altered Forme Giratina's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Altered Forme Giratina Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Palkia counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Mega Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Altered Forme Giratina with efficiency.

Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Hydreigon (Dragon Breath, Brutal Swing)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Zekrom (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

Origin Forme Giratina (Dragon Tail, Shadow Force)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Altered Forme Giratina can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Altered Forme Giratina will have a CP of 1931 in normal weather conditions and 2414 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!